Mourning the loss of the Indian icon and philanthropist, top business leaders from around the world including Bill Gates, Anand Mahindra, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Sundar Pichai and others have expressed their condolences.

Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons, passed away on Wednesday evening. For the past few days, Mr. Tata was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai. Mr. Tata was hospitalised on Monday (October 7, 2024) owing to age-related issues, and to control his blood pressure.

As the news of Ratan Tata’s passing spread late Wednesday night, tributes poured in from across the nation. Industry leaders, politicians, and public figures remembered Tata’s legacy, his vision, and the personal impact he had on those who knew him.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Tata "a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul, and an extraordinary human being.” Modi reflected on Tata’s ability to inspire and connect with people, adding, “He endeared himself to many through his humility, kindness, and unwavering commitment to making our society better.”

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Ratan Tata, describing it as a "sad day for India" and said that the passing of Ratan Tata filled him with "immense grief."In a post on X, the Reliance Industries Chairman remembered Tata as a visionary industrialist, philanthropist, and dear friend and extended heartfelt condolences to the Tata family and the entire Tata Group."It is a very sad day for India and India Inc. Ratan Tata's passing away is a big loss, not just to the Tata Group, but to every Indian. At a personal level, the passing of Ratan Tata has filled me with immense grief as I lost a dear friend," Reliance Industries mentioned in the post.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai praised Tata’s influence on India’s business landscape, saying, “He leaves an extraordinary business and philanthropic legacy and was instrumental in mentoring and developing the modern business leadership in India.”

Adani Group Founder and Chairman Gautam Adani offered condolences on the demise of industrialist Ratan Tata. In his tributes to the veteran industrialist, Gautam Adani, in a post on X, said , "India has lost a giant, a visionary who redefined modern India's path. Ratan Tata wasn't just a business leader - he embodied the spirit of India with integrity, compassion and an unwavering commitment to the greater good. Legends like him never fade away. Om Shanti."

His former lover and Bollywood diva Simi Grewal has also mourned his loss in a heartbreaking post. On Thursday morning, Simi Grewal took to her Twitter and sharing a picture with Ratan Tata, the actress penned an emotional note mourning the industrialist's death. The actress wrote, "They say you have gone ...It's too hard to bear your loss..too hard... Farewell, my friend..#RatanTata."