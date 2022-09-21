Ratan Tata nominated as trustee of PM Cares Fund

File photo: ANI

The Centre has appointed industrialist Ratan Tata as one of the trustees of the PM CARES Fund. Besides him, the government has also appointed former Supreme Court Judge KT Thomas and former deputy speaker of Lok Sabha Karia Munda as trustees of the PM CARES Fund.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the people for contributing wholeheartedly to the PM CARES Fund as he chaired a meeting where it was discussed that the initiative has a larger vision on effectively responding to emergency and distress situations, his office said on Wednesday.

PM Modi chaired a meeting of the Board of Trustees of the PM CARES Fund on Tuesday during which a presentation was made on the various initiatives undertaken with the help of PM CARES Fund, including the PM CARES for Children scheme which is supporting 4,345 children, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

The meeting was attended by PM CARES Fund trustees Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Newly nominated trustees of the PM CARES Fund also attended the meeting.

The trust also decided to nominate the following eminent persons for constitution of the Advisory Board of PM CARES Fund: Rajiv Mehrishi, former Comptroller and Auditor General of India; Sudha Murthy, former Chairperson, Infosys Foundation; Anand Shah, Co-founder of Teach for India and former CEO of Indicorps and Piramal Foundation.

The trustees appreciated the role played by the fund at a crucial time for the country. Prime Minister Modi appreciated the people of the country for contributing wholeheartedly to the PM CARES Fund, the statement said.

It was discussed that PM CARES has a larger vision on effectively responding to emergency and distress situations, not only through relief assistance, but also taking mitigation measures and capacity building, it said. The prime minister welcomed the trustees for becoming an integral part of the PM CARES Fund.

Prime Minister Modi said the participation of new trustees and advisors will provide broader perspectives on the functioning of the PM CARES Fund.

He said their vast experience of public life would impart further vigour in making the fund more responsive to various public needs.

