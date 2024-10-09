On Monday, Ratan Tata said that he was undergoing routine medical investigations due to his age and related medical conditions.

Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of one of India's biggest conglomerates Tata Sons, is in critical condition and in intensive care in a Mumbai hospital, Reuters reported citing two sources. A representative for Tata did not immediately respond to a request by the news agency for an update on his condition on Wednesday.

The 86-year-old on Monday (October 7) said he was undergoing routine medical investigations due to his age and related medical conditions. Ratan Tata dismissed reports of his hospitalisation due to a drop in blood pressure. In a social media post, the renowned industrialist assured his followers that he was fine. He was taken to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital.

In his post, Ratan Tata shared that he is undergoing routine medical check-ups due to his age and assured his followers that there is no need for concern. "I am aware of the recent rumours circulating regarding my health and want to assure everyone that these claims are unfounded. There is no cause for worry. I remain in good spirits,” he posted on Instagram.

