Ratan N Tata was among India’s most respected and loved industralists, who took Tata Group to new heights and touched the fabric of the nation through his contributions across different areas including philanthropy.

One of the most internationally well-known Indian business leader, Ratan Tata was known for his humility and compassion while also his vision, business acumen, integrity and ethical leadership. He was awarded Padma Vibhushan, the country’s second-highest civilian honour, in 2008.

He took over as Chairman of Tata Sons and Chairman of the Tata trusts in 1991, a year when India's economy opened up through a series of economic reforms. He made use of the opportunities it presented while dealing with challenges. He served as the chairman of Tata Group for more than two decades till he retired in 2012.

Born to Naval and Soonoo Tata on December 28, 1937, Ratan Tata and his younger brother, Jimmy, were brought up by their grandmother, Navajbai R Tata, in a baroque manor called Tata Palace in downtown Mumbai. Ratan Tata left for Cornell University in the United States at age 17 and studied architecture and engineering over a seven-year period.

He was awarded bachelor of architecture degree in 1962. His years in America from 1955 to 1962 influenced him tremendously. He travelled the country and was charmed by California and that West Coast lifestyle he was ready to settle down in Los Angeles.

The spell was broken when Navajbai’s health deteriorated and he was forced to return to a life he thought he had left behind. Back in India, Ratan Tata had a job offer from IBM. Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy (JRD) Tata was not amused and after Ratan Tata sent a resume, was offered a job, in 1962, with Tata Industries, the promoter company of the group.

Ratan Tata spent six months at Telco, now called Tata Motors, before joining Tisco, now Tata Steel, in 1963. He was appointed technical officer in Tisco’s engineering division in 1965 and in 1969 worked as the Tata group’s resident representative in Australia. In 1970, Ratan Tata returned to India and joined Tata Consultancy Services, then a software fledgling, for a short stint and became the director of National Radio and Electronics (NELCO) in 1971.

He joined the board of Tata Sons as a director in 1974. A year later he completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School. Ratan Tata was appointed Chairman of Tata Industries in 1981 and began the process of transforming it into a promoter of high-technology businesses. He drafted Tata strategic plan in 1983.

From 1986 to 1989, he served as Chairman of Air India, the national carrier. Ratan Tata began restructuring of Tata group in 1991 and from 2000 onwards, the growth and globalisation drive of the Tata group gathered pace under his stewardship. The new millennium saw a string of high-profile Tata acquisitions, among them Tetley, Corus, Jaguar Land Rover, Brunner Mond, General Chemical Industrial Products and Daewoo. In 2008, he launched the Tata Nano.

The launch of world’s most easy-on-pocket car made headlines globally. He guided and commanded with zeal and determination the trailblazing small car project. He said everyone had been referring to the Nano as a '1 lakh car' and noted that "a promise was a promise".

He announced that the Nano base variant would be priced at Rs 1 lakh (ex-factory). Ratan Tata stepped down as Chairman of Tata Sons after 50 years with the Tata group and was appointed Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons. Ratan Tata inspired by example and had a commitment to excellence and innovation. N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons, said that Tata Group under stewardship of Ratan Tata expanded its global footprint while remaining true to its moral compass.

“Mr Tata’s dedication to philanthropy and the development of society has touched the lives of millions. From education to healthcare, his initiatives have left a deep-rooted mark that will benefit generations to come. Reinforcing all of this work was Mr Tata’s genuine humility in every individual interaction,” he said in his tributes.

People across various sections of life, leaders cutting across the political spectrum and industrialists in India and abroad paid glowing tributes to Ratan Tata who passed away on Wednesday evening.

