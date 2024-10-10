In several interviews, he has touched upon his decision to remain single, attributing it to personal reasons

Ratan Tata, the iconic leader of the Tata family, has passed away at the age of 86. He had been receiving treatment at a hospital in Mumbai. Expressing grief, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh shared his condolences, stating, "Saddened by the passing away of Shri Ratan Tata. He was a Titan of the Indian industry known for his monumental contributions to our economy, trade and industry. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and admirers. May his soul rest in peace." Earlier reports had surfaced about Ratan Tata's critical condition, with him being admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

Ratan Tata chose not to marry and does not have children. In several interviews, he has touched upon his decision to remain single, attributing it to personal reasons. Nevertheless, he maintains strong bonds with his extended family and is known for his close relationships with his relatives, particularly his cousins. One of his prominent cousins is Noel Tata, an influential figure within the Tata Group. Noel is Ratan Tata’s half-brother, born to Naval Tata and his second wife, Simone Tata.