Ratan Tata, the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 86. He was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital where his condition was reported to be "critical." However, he is not among with us but his priciples and values will remain always. He was also knows as the man with a 'golden heart.' Things might get difficult for other but not for Ratan Tata, he did something very exceptional in 20 days, but it took years for government to do it.

On the tragic evening of November 26, 2008, ten terrorists from Pakistan launched an attack on the Taj Mahal Palace, India's first luxury hotel, which features 600 rooms and 44 suites. The area around the Taj was filled with gunfire. Ratan Tata entered the hotel and remained there for three days and nights, ensuring the safety of all guests and staff.

Following the attack, Ratan Tata took actions that many believe only he could have done. Within 20 days of the incident, he established a trust, Taj Public Service Welfare Trust (TPSWT), that provided compensation ranging from Rs 36 lakh to Rs 85 lakh to the families of each employee who lost their lives in the attack. Additionally, Tata committed to fully supporting the education of 46 children of the victims.

Ratan Tata extended his support not only to the employees of the Taj Hotel but also to other victims of the terrorist attack, including railway employees, police personnel, and passersby. Each of these individuals received assistance of Rs 10,000 per month for six months. It is noteworthy that it took years for government authorities to provide similar aid, with many victims still awaiting compensation. In contrast, Tata was able to complete this initiative in just three weeks.

According to the Deccan Herald, Ratan Tata himself visited the homes of victims and ensured that they were being taken care of.

To commemorate the 11th anniversary of the attacks, Tata shared a post on Instagram in November 2019, reflecting on the "painful and fresh memories" of witnessing the devastation and loss of life from outside the hotel.

"We will not forget the scars and the needless suffering caused at the hospital, the railway station, the hotels and across the city. But most importantly, we remain proud of the spirit and the sense of unity displayed by Mumbai in all its power on that day. I will say it again: We can be hurt, but not knocked out," he wrote.