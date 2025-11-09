RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat issues BIG statement on affinity for BJP: 'We do not support...'

Earlier today, Bhagwat elaborated on the RSS's vision. He said that the Sangh's primary goal is to organise and empower Hindu society to build a prosperous and strong India that can guide the world towards peace and happiness through the principles of Dharma.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that the Sangh does not support any political party rather it actively supports "policies" that align with national interest. He stressed that the "RSS supports Rashtraneeti, not Rajneeti". Addressing a two-day lecture series titled '100 Years of Sangh Journey: New Horizons' in Bengaluru, RSS Chief said, "We do not support any political party. We do not participate in vote politics, current politics, election politics, etc. Sangha is a work of uniting society, and politics by nature is divisive, so we keep out of politics. We support policies, and especially now that we are a force, we will exert our force to support the right policy. Not individual, not a party, but policy."

Citing the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya as an example, he said, "We wanted to have Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. So our Swayamsevaks supported them who stood by its construction. So, the BJP was there; if Congress had supported that, our Swayamsevaks would have voted for that party also." "We don't have a special affinity towards one party. There is no Sangh party. No party is ours, and all parties are ours because they are Bharatiya parties. We support Rashtraneeti, not Rajneeti, and we do that publicly. We have our views, and we want to take this country in a particular direction. Those who will drive in that direction, we will support them. We'll ask the public to think about this and support them. Whatever the public does, it is their prerogative, but we will exert our strength in favour of the Rashtraneeti we feel proud of," Bhagwat added.

Earlier today, Bhagwat elaborated on the RSS's vision. He said that the Sangh's primary goal is to organise and empower Hindu society to build a prosperous and strong India that can guide the world towards peace and happiness through the principles of Dharma. "We want to unite, organise, impart qualities to entire Hindu society so that they will create a prosperous and strong Bharat which will impart the Dharma knowledge to the world so that world becomes happy, blissful and peaceful. That part of the task is to be carried out by the entire society, the entire nation. We are preparing Hindu society for that. Ours is the only vision, single vision. After we fulfil that vision, we don't want to do anything else. Organising the entire Hindu society, this is our task. We'll finish it, and the organised society will do the rest. Our mission, our vision is an organised, strong Hindu society," he said.

He explained that the Sangh's approach is rooted in unity and inclusivity within the idea of a shared national identity. "Muslims come to Shakha, Christians come to Shakha, as all other castes from the routinely called Hindu society, they also come to Shakha. But we don't take their count, and we don't ask who they are. We are all sons of Bharat Mata. That is how Sangha works," he added. The lecture series, marking the centenary of the RSS, focused on the organisation's vision, legacy, and its evolving role in shaping India's cultural and social identity.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).