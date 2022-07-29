'Only thing threatened in Parliament is democracy': TMC MP Mahua Moitra takes dig at FM Sitharaman | Photo: File

TMC leader Mahau Moitra took a dig at FM Nirmala Sitharaman, claiming that "only thing threatened in Parliament is democracy." Bengal MP's jibe came after, Rajya Sabha MP Nirmala Sitharaman accused Sonia Gandhi of being aggressive in the Lok Sabha. They further said that when Sonia Gandhi approached them, BJP members felt intimidated.

Bengal MP tweeted, "Pity that Hon’ble FM ignored Price Rise & GST on first day back in Parliament & instead concentrated on orchestrated mayhem. Madam - the only one feeling threatened in Parliament nowadays is democracy."

The Lok Sabha was disrupted on Wednesday by Congress MP Adhir Chowdhury's rashtrapatni remark, which sparked a spat between Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and Union minister Smriti Irani.