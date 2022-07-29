Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

'Only thing threatened in Parliament is democracy': TMC MP Mahua Moitra takes dig at FM Sitharaman

Bengal MP's jibe came after, Rajya Sabha MP Nirmala Sitharaman accused Sonia Gandhi of being aggressive in the Lok Sabha

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 09:29 AM IST

'Only thing threatened in Parliament is democracy': TMC MP Mahua Moitra takes dig at FM Sitharaman
'Only thing threatened in Parliament is democracy': TMC MP Mahua Moitra takes dig at FM Sitharaman | Photo: File

TMC leader Mahau Moitra took a dig at FM Nirmala Sitharaman, claiming that "only thing threatened in Parliament is democracy." Bengal MP's jibe came after, Rajya Sabha MP Nirmala Sitharaman accused Sonia Gandhi of being aggressive in the Lok Sabha. They further said that when Sonia Gandhi approached them, BJP members felt intimidated.

Bengal MP tweeted, "Pity that Hon’ble FM ignored Price Rise & GST on first day back in Parliament & instead concentrated on orchestrated mayhem. Madam - the only one feeling threatened in Parliament nowadays is democracy."

 

 

The Lok Sabha was disrupted on Wednesday by Congress MP Adhir Chowdhury's rashtrapatni remark, which sparked a spat between Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and Union minister Smriti Irani.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 405 answer: Here is the Wordle answer for July 29
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.