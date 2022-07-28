'Rashtrapatni' row: Don't talk to me, Sonia Gandhi tells Smriti Irani as Lok Sabha witnesses dramatic confrontation

Sonia Gandhi and Smriti Irani (File photo)

The remarks by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on President Droupadi Murmu sparked a major controversy in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, where BJP leaders protested against party chief Sonia Gandhi, demanding an apology.

During the Lok Sabha session, Gandhi could be seen walking across the house to speak with an MP of the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) as protests against the party could be heard across the lower house of the Parliament.

As per sources, Smriti Irani tried to intervene when Sonia Gandhi approached the BJP MP, to which Gandhi sniped back, “Don’t talk to me”. The confrontation between the two rival MPs came on the backdrop of protests after Chowdhury called President Droupadi Murmu “Rashtrapatni”.

Due to dramatic protests and the call for an apology by the Congress president, the Lok Sabha, and Rajya Sabha sessions were adjourned for today. Echoes of “Sonia Gandhi maafi mango” were heard in the lower house, as BJP leaders held up placards against the opposition party.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “Some of our Lok Sabha MPs felt threatened when Sonia Gandhi came up to our senior leader Rama Devi to find out what was happening during which, one of our members approached there and Gandhi said ‘you don’t talk to me’.”

As BJP leaders urge Sonia Gandhi to issue an apology over the Rashtrapatni remark on President Murmu, the Congress president said, “Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has already apologized. Why am I being dragged into this?”

Meanwhile, Chowdhury said, “There is no question of apologising. I had mistakenly said ‘Rashtrapatni’, now if you want to hang me for it, then you can...the ruling party, in a deliberate design, trying to make mountain out of a molehill.”

Union Minister Smriti Irani slammed Congress and said, “Ever since the name of Droupadi Murmu has been announced as the candidate for the presidency of India. She has been targeted maliciously by the Congress party. Congressmen had termed her as a puppet candidate, and Congressmen have called her a symbol of evil.”

(With ANI inputs)

READ | Parliament: Adhir Ranjan’s 'rashtrapatni' remark sparks massive row, BJP demands apology over 'sexist insult'