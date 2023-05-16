Search icon
Rashtrapati Bhavan to open for public viewing from June 1: Check out timings, other details here

The tour of Rashtrapati Bhavan will be available from Tuesday to Sunday (except on gazetted holidays) in seven time slots, between 9.30 am and 4.30 pm hours.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: May 16, 2023, 08:17 PM IST

Photo: File

Rashtrapati Bhavan will be open for public viewing for six days in a week from June 1, an official statement issued on Tuesday said. The tour of Rashtrapati Bhavan will be available from Tuesday to Sunday (except on gazetted holidays) in seven time slots, between 9.30 am and 4.30 pm hours, it said.

Rashtrapati Bhavan, home to the country's president, was the creation of architects of exceptional imagination and masterfulness -- Sir Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker. It was Sir Lutyens who conceptualised the H shaped building, covering an area of 5 acres on a 330 acre estate.

This mansion has a total of 340 rooms spread over four floors, 2.5 kilometres of corridors and 190 acres of garden area, according to Rashtrapati Bhavan.

