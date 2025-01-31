Rashtrapati Bhavan criticized Sonia Gandhi’s “poor thing” remark on President Murmu, calling it “unfortunate” and clarifying she was not tired during her speech.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan has strongly responded to Congress MP Sonia Gandhi’s recent “poor thing” remark about President Droupadi Murmu. On Friday, the President’s office called the comment “unfortunate” and in “poor taste.”

In an official statement, the press secretary to the President clarified that Murmu was not tired at any point during her hour-long customary address at the Budget session of Parliament. The response came after Sonia Gandhi’s remark, which had sparked controversy.

This is the official Press Release by the Rashtrapati Bhavan shared on 31.01.2025:

While reacting to the media on the Hon’ble President’s Address to the Parliament, some prominent leaders of the Congress party have made comments that clearly hurt the dignity of the high office, and therefore are unacceptable. These leaders have said that the President was getting very tired by the end and she could hardly speak.

Rashtrapati Bhavan wants to clarify that nothing could be farther from the truth. The President was not tired at any point. Indeed, she has believed that speaking up for the marginalized communities, for women and farmers, as she was doing during her address, can never be tiring. The President’s office believes it might be the case that these leaders have not acquainted themselves with the idiom and discourse in Indian languages such as Hindi, and thus formed a wrong impression. In any case, such comments are in poor taste, unfortunate and entirely avoidable.