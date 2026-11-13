Rasgulla Bomb? Man dies in MP as explosive hidden inside sweet explodes in mouth

A 35-year-old man in MP's Dindori died after a crude bomb hidden in a rasgulla exploded in his mouth. Two men arrested.

A sweet turned into death. A man in Madhya Pradesh took one bite and lost his life. 35-year-old Rajendra Barautiya died after a crude bomb hidden inside a rasgulla exploded in his mouth. The shocking incident happened in Dindori district on Tuesday. Police have arrested two men in connection with the case.

What happened near the bonfire

Rajendra and his family were gathered around a bonfire. In the community, the evening was typical. He was chatting and unwinding with people. A fellow villager named Ramabhagat Barautiya is said to have provided him a treat during that period. It was a rasgulla, he said. Rajendra tasted it since he trusted him. The gadget burst in his mouth as soon as he bit into it. His jaw and mouth were seriously damaged by the explosion. He was taken to the hospital by his family, but the medical staff was unable to save him. A few hours later, he passed away.

Bomb made to kill wild boars

According to police, the bomb was not made to kill a human. It was a crude device used in rural areas to kill wild boars, made by packing dough balls with gunpowder from firecrackers or quarries. It looks exactly like a rasgulla, which makes it so dangerous.

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Two arrested, motive still unclear

Police have arrested two men and charged them with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.“The bomb, used by some tribal people in the area to kill wild boars, was offered to this man. It exploded in his mouth,” police officer Rekha Singh told AFP. Police are still not sure if it was done intentionally to kill Rajendra, or if it was a cruel mischief that went wrong.“We don't know if the motive was to kill, or if it was a mischief. That is a matter of investigation,” Singh added. Police have booked the accused under BNS Section 105 and the Explosive Substances Act and are probing the source of the explosive.