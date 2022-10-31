Rasayanam Ayurveda Launches Organic Vitamin B12 for the Vegans, First of its Kind in the World

Vitamin B12 is one of the vital vitamins that our body can't produce but desperately needs. The good news is that Rasayanam Ayurveda brings you the world's first natural plant-based vitamin B12.

Vitamin B12, also known as Cobalamin. It is essential for the brain's health, the generation of red blood cells, and nerve tissue.

When the body cannot absorb enough vitamin B12, which is often the case with vegetarians, a deficit or an insufficiency can develop. If left untreated, this can cause a variety of symptoms, including the development of irreparable brain problems.

The nervous system's efficient operation and the conversion of food into cellular energy are both facilitated by vitamin B12. You are not alone if you experience brain fog and poor energy levels because more than 90% of Indians, particularly vegans, suffer from lacking B12.

The problem is more for vegetarians as they don't take animal foods, and also vitamin B12 is unfortunately not available in plant-based foods. Therefore, they look for alternatives like allopaths. But you know what? Ayurveda is a much better option for them.

Since the bedrock of Ayurveda is a natural science, all of its treatments are derived from things found in nature. In other words, Ayurvedic medicines employ organic plants, extracts, and herbs. One of the benefits of Ayurveda over Allopathy is that the herbs and plants used in Ayurveda do not have side effects, which is not the case with allopathy. Every allopathic medication is created in labs and has side effects that can be moderate to extreme. This is not the case with Ayurvedic medicine because all the drugs are manufactured organically from components that don't negatively impact your health.

So, you no longer need to bank on chemically produced allopathic medications since Rasayanam has plant-based vitamin B12 made with premium quality wheatgrass, moringa, amla, and beetroot. This product is entirely natural and vegetarian. Even the capsule shells Rasaynam use are organic rice starch that is safe for your health.

Rasayanam Ayurveda is bringing smiles to the faces of those suffering from Vitamin B12 deficiency with their newly launched organic vitamin B12.

(Above mentioned article is consumer connect initiative. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever)