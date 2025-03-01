INDIA
Geologist Ranjit Singh and his team discovered over a dozen parts of the fossil of a tree, around 20 feet long, some 125 kilometers away from state capital Ranchi. The tree is believed to date back to the Cretaceous period.
Geologists and forest officials have discovered a rare and well-preserved fossil at Rajmahal Hills near Barmasia village in Pakur district of Jharkhand.
It is said to be the first in-situ discovery of this magnitude in not only the state but the country. The petrified fossil is estimated to be between 100-145 million (10-14.5 crore) years old.
Geologist Ranjit Singh and his team discovered over a dozen parts of the fossil of a tree, around 20 feet long, some 125 kilometers away from state capital Ranchi.
“We were on a visit to a neighbouring area, where a museum has been proposed…The fossil was discovered during a random search. This is a first-of-its-kind discovery in the country, where a petrified fossil of this dimension has been discovered in its place of origin,” Singh told The Times of India.
The tree is believed to date back to the Cretaceous period.
Singh, who led the exploration, told the publication that extensive search in the area can “even lead to discoveries of dinosaur fossils.”
“Further detailed studies on the discovery will yield intricate details of the climate of Rajmahal Hills and the effects of volcanic eruptions that occurred in the area in the past. The Rajmahal Hills is made up of at least 16 to 18 lava flows. Abundant vegetation grew on the surface between two consecutive lava flows. The evidences are found in the form of fossils (sic),” he said.
Singh suggested that the area where the discovery was made can be developed into a geo-tourism hub, boosting the residents’ economic prospects.
“Given the unparalleled heritage value of these fossilised forests, we proposed the establishment of a UNESCO-authorised global geopark to ensure the long-term conservation of the fossils in their natural state. A centre of excellence should also be established in Santhal Pargana, which is a rich fossil hub.”
The fossil now needs to be verified by experts to establish the claims made by the geologists. A team from the Geological Survey of India’s (GSI) Ranchi branch is scheduled to visit the site on Tuesday (March 4) as part of the verification process, according to the TOI report.
'Couldn't handle 30 mins rainfall...': Fans roast Pakistan with memes after rain washes out AFG vs AUS Champions Trophy clash in Lahore
Meet Nasir Shaikh: Struggling wedding photographer turned amateur filmmaker, whose life inspired Zoya Akhtar's Superboys of Malegaon
RCB-W vs DC-W, Match 14 WPL 2025: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report
Akash Ambani joins debate over work-life balance, says 'I don't think about it...'
How can India avoid facing Australia in Champions Trophy 2025 semi-finals?
RCB-W vs DC-W WPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Women
What makes Mumbaikars love musicals so much?
Rare fossil, dating back 14 crore years, discovered in THIS Indian state, geologists say…
When Rekha compared Aishwarya Rai's journey with self, defended her against...: 'I will fight for her like a tigress'
What is Wooly Devil? Scientists discover new plant species in Texas’ national park
Anup Jalota, Sumeet Tappoo draw inspiration from Michael Jackson’s ‘Heal the World’ for new song ‘Hari’
Revolutionizing retail pricing: The digital transformation success story done by Chandrasekhara Mokkapati
Kiara Advani makes her FIRST public apperance after announcing pregnancy, glows in white co-ord set
Mika Singh calls Udit Narayan his 'student' after he kisses female fan during live show: 'Unke mann mein...'
Meet Sonakshi Sinha's sister-in-law Taruna Agarwal whose wedding was attended by PM Modi; she is daughter of...
Who was Sir Ganga Ram? Civil engineer, philanthropist, father of modern-day Lahore, founder of THIS famous Delhi hospital, his haveli is now being...
Alia Bhatt DELETES daughter Raha’s photos from her Instagram, Redditors say 'Saif-Jeh incident has affected them'
Meet woman, who visited more than 60 countries, REVEALS one place she would never visit again due to..., it is located in...
World Champion boxer Saweety Boora accuses husband kabaddi player Deepak Hooda of torture, dowry demand: 'Rs 1 cr and Fortuner...'
This superstar 'lost control' during intimate scene with Madhuri Dixit, bit her lip, left her bleeding, in tears, film became superhit, it was..
Trump Zelensky Meeting Row: Netizens share viral memes on Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky Oval Office fight
Suvarna Joshi and S D House: Creating homes that resonate with emotion
Imran Khan finally reveals how he met his girlfriend Lekha Washington: 'Her then-partner was...'
Who is Hari Raghavan? Stanford-educated NRI entrepreneur and CEO sparks outrage over comments on Indian work ethics; netizens ask him to...
Elon Musk predicts 'future President' of United States, closely linked to Donald Trump, it's…
Rishi Kapoor once slammed Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor for targeting Ranbir Kapoor on Koffee With Karan: 'They are their father's daughters...'
Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane says she met her husband due to Harshvardhan Rane-starrer Sanam Teri Kasam: 'I took a break in...'
Ramadan 2025 Roza Date and Time: Know when Saudi Arabia, India will keep first fast, check Roza start timings and other details
Akash Ambani shares ‘simple funda’ on work-life balance, says his ‘biggest priorities’ he learnt from Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani
Man accidentally grabs crocodile while swimming, WATCH what happens next
Elon Musk welcomes 14th child, his 4th with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis: 'We felt it was better to...'
Meet actor who was once compared to Govinda, quit acting after many flop films, then started business worth crores, got married twice, he is Tabu's..
'The insolent pig finally got a proper slap down': Dmitry Medvedev praises Donald Trump, condemns Zelenskyy
'40 saal koi kisi ke saath nahi nikaalta': Amid divorce rumours with Govinda, Sunita Ahuja opens up
This film had 2 superstars, director called first half 'bakwaas', still became superhit, defeated Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Shah Rukh, Govinda at box office, earned Rs..
Akash Ambani's answer to 'date night with Shloka Mehta or gaming night with boys' makes everyone LOL, video goes viral
KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty's first child will arrive on THIS date, reveals Suniel Shetty
Gene Hackman, his wife Betsy Arakawa likely died 9 days before being found, actor's pacemaker recorded ‘last event’ on...: Official
5 key moments from fiery White House meeting as Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelenskyy spar over US support in Ukraine war
Mark Zuckerberg celebrates wife Priscilla Chan's 40th birthday, recreates iconic look of THIS famous Grammy Award winner
'Do you own a suit?': Reporter asks Volodymyr Zelenskyy in front of Donald Trump, JD Vance, watch viral video
Peppa Pig family is growing! Mummy Pig announces pregnancy, fans ask about ‘gender reveal, baby shower’
‘Go to sleep...’: Agra techie Manav Sharma's sister allegedly told wife to let him be after latter said he might end his life
Was Genelia D'Souza jealous of Riteish Deshmukh hugging Preity Zinta? She says, 'Dressed up thinking...'
Deepika Padukone tests her team’s special skills, challenges them with a task: Watch
Meet Zoha Fatima, KBC 16 contestant who cleared NEET, left Amitabh Bachchan impressed, he said, ‘Every citizen should...’
Renukaswamy murder case: Karnataka High Court allows accused actor Darshan to travel across country
Meet actor-producer who sold his house to complete his movie, did 2 films in 12 years, once travelled 40 km to see..., won National Award for...
Exclusive | Salman Khan won't be playing lead in Sooraj Barjatya's next, but who would be the new Prem!
Donald Trump vs Volodymyr Zelenskyy at White House: Ukraine deal off, US President says, 'come back when you’re ready for...'
South Africa vs England, Champions Trophy 2025: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report
SA vs ENG Champions Trophy 2025 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for South Africa vs England match
With 1000 creators, 40 dedicated YouTube channels, this village is 'content capital of India', it's in...
Step inside Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s lavish Rs 58 crore sea-facing Mumbai home
Little girl's adorable dance to 'chamma chamma' leaves netizens in awe, WATCH viral video
'No books, no exams': This Kolkata family chooses 'unschooling' that teaches maths through games
Layoffs in US: Tips to protect your career amid job cuts in Meta and federal government
Meet woman, who left her Rs 23 lakh job at Wipro, later cracked UPSC exam with AIR..., she is...
Sibling duo's cover of 'Raanjhan' has over 4 million views online, WATCH viral video
Ranbir Kapoor's niece Samara Sahni's old singing video goes viral, sparks funny reactions: 'Actress in making...'
What is polka dot dress theory? Kiara Advani's Christmas photo with Sidharth Malhotra goes viral after pregnancy announcement
DC-W vs MI-W, WPL 2025: Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma shine as Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 9 wickets
Amitabh Bachchan finally BREAKS silence on 'time to go' tweet, reveals if he will be retiring from work: 'So what's wrong with that'
Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani featured among 24 super billionaires with more than Rs 4.15 lakh crore net worth
'Nothing matters': Did Aadar Jain take indirect dig at Tara Sutaria's mother's cryptic post on his 'timepass' remark?
Kolkata house of horror! 14-year-old narrates how his father, uncle killed their wives as part of suicide pact, says 'they came for me too but...'
Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan groove on dance floor in unseen video from Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's wedding: Watch
AFG vs AUS, Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan knocked out from semifinal race after rain washes out match in Lahore
Rajinikanth admitted 'craving' for National Award, but doesn't want to remake THIS Amitabh Bachchan film; it's not Sarkar, Pink, Badla
Over 100 tourists rescued after being stranded on island in Rishikesh, advised not to...
Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami to miss India's Champions Trophy clash vs New Zealand? KL Rahul gives BIG update
‘Attacked with stick, locked in..': IIT Baba assaulted inside newsroom, stages protest outside police post
Micheal Clarke exudes confidence in Team India over Aussies in winning Champions Trophy 2025, says 'want Australia to win but...'
Tanmay Bhat reacts to India's Got Latent controversy, calls himself 'comedy’s patient zero'
Jos Buttler quits as England's white-ball captain after Champions Trophy 2025 exit
Milestone Alert! Virat Kohli set to join Sachin Tendulkar, MSD in major ODI record with IND vs NZ clash in Dubai
After Sikandar, Sajid Nadiadwala to launch his son Subhan Nadiadwala? Here's what we know
Ramadan 2025: Crescent moon not sighted today in India, first Roza to be observed on....
AFG vs AUS, Champions Trophy: Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai power Afghanistan to 273 against Australia in Lahore
Hina Khan salutes 'spirit and power' of cancer warrior Shikha Singh for battling disease, chemotherapy with dance: 'Kudos to this...'
Uttarakhand Avalanche: 16 out of 57 trapped workers rescued so far, operation underway
Meet man who learnt driving at 10, bought Mercedes S-class at 17, now owns multi-crore company of luxury cars, his net worth is...
India records warmest February in 124 years since 1901 with average temperature above…
THIS former Pakistan pacer compares Virat Kohli with Ronaldo, Lionel Messi
Viral video: Austrian skier captures rare ‘sun candle’ phenomenon, leaves netizens stunned
Meet man who took Rs 4500 from his father, turned small business of selling snacks on bicycle into Rs 5507 Crore empire, he is...
IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy: Virat Kohli needs century against New Zealand to break Sachin Tendulkar's record of....
After Maharaja, Anurag Kashyap to make Telugu debut with THIS film, fans comment on his 'khatarnaak' look: 'Actor bhi kamaal ho aap'
Delhi High Court orders Amazon to pay USD 39 million in landmark trademark infringement case
Meet artist behind Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal's live painted wedding photo
Mahakumbh Mela 2025 concludes: Know when and where is next Kumbh Mela
How to secure an education loan without collateral for studying abroad
'Going by the innings he played...': Sanjay Bangar reveals how Virat Kohli tweaked technique after Australia tour to get back in form
AAP leader, UPSC mentor Awadh Ojha’s car wheels stolen, know what he has to say
Here's how police nabbed Pune bus rape accused and arrested him in Shirur's paddy field, check all details
DC-W vs MI-W, Match 13 WPL 2025: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report
Maha Kumbh 2025 over in Prayagraj, here's how empty spaces look now
Technology that boosts finance to make economies resilient
Months after Atul Subhash case, man ends life after alleging wife’s affair, leaves heartbreaking video message
Sensex, Nifty Down: Why Indian stocks witnessed a 'bloodbath' today?