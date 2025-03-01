Geologist Ranjit Singh and his team discovered over a dozen parts of the fossil of a tree, around 20 feet long, some 125 kilometers away from state capital Ranchi. The tree is believed to date back to the Cretaceous period.

Geologists and forest officials have discovered a rare and well-preserved fossil at Rajmahal Hills near Barmasia village in Pakur district of Jharkhand.

It is said to be the first in-situ discovery of this magnitude in not only the state but the country. The petrified fossil is estimated to be between 100-145 million (10-14.5 crore) years old.

“We were on a visit to a neighbouring area, where a museum has been proposed…The fossil was discovered during a random search. This is a first-of-its-kind discovery in the country, where a petrified fossil of this dimension has been discovered in its place of origin,” Singh told The Times of India.

Singh, who led the exploration, told the publication that extensive search in the area can “even lead to discoveries of dinosaur fossils.”

“Further detailed studies on the discovery will yield intricate details of the climate of Rajmahal Hills and the effects of volcanic eruptions that occurred in the area in the past. The Rajmahal Hills is made up of at least 16 to 18 lava flows. Abundant vegetation grew on the surface between two consecutive lava flows. The evidences are found in the form of fossils (sic),” he said.

Singh suggested that the area where the discovery was made can be developed into a geo-tourism hub, boosting the residents’ economic prospects.

“Given the unparalleled heritage value of these fossilised forests, we proposed the establishment of a UNESCO-authorised global geopark to ensure the long-term conservation of the fossils in their natural state. A centre of excellence should also be established in Santhal Pargana, which is a rich fossil hub.”

The fossil now needs to be verified by experts to establish the claims made by the geologists. A team from the Geological Survey of India’s (GSI) Ranchi branch is scheduled to visit the site on Tuesday (March 4) as part of the verification process, according to the TOI report.