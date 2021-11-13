Rare case of mucormycosis diagnosed in dengue-recovered patient

A rare case of Mucormycosis post-dengue recovery was found in a 49-year-old male patient, within 15 days of his recovery from dengue. The patient is currently admitted to a private hospital in Delhi with a Mucormycosis complaint.

The patient, identified as Talib Mohammad, hails from Greater Noida, and was admitted to Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, said a press release on Saturday.

Dr Suresh Singh Naruka, Senior Consultant ENT, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, New Delhi, said, "A rare case of black fungus (mucormycosis) came into our view when Talib Mohammad came to the hospital reporting a sudden loss of vision from one eye post-dengue fever. It is the rarest of rare to see mucormycosis as a post-recovery complication in a dengue patient, as this condition is generally seen in people who have a history of diabetes, compromised immunity, and various other infections. A deadly infection is caused by a group of fungus called Mucor. This fungus invades into the healthy tissues of the nose, sinuses, eye, and brain so rapidly that any delay in diagnosis and management can lead to adverse long-term complications."

Meanwhile, Dr Atul Ahuja, Senior Consultant ENT and Head and Neck Surgery, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, said, "Diagnosing and managing a case of rhino-orbital (involving nose and eye) mucormycosis in a patient who has just recovered from dengue fever is very important, as even after best treatment, patients of mucormycosis can lose their eyesight permanently and in a state of an aggressive infection, removal of eye becomes necessary for preventing any further spread of infection."

Notably, during the second wave of COVID-19, a large number of cases of black fungus were reported across the country, especially among the COVID-19 patients who have co-morbidity like chronic diabetes.

(With ANI inputs)