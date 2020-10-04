Hathras case: Rapes can be prevented by instilling 'sanskaar' in daughters, says BJP MLA

Amid the growing outrage over the brutal gang-rape of a 19-year-old in Hathras, many people including politicians and Bollywood stars have voiced their opinion on women's safety. One of them is a BJP MLA from Ballia, who has claimed that rapes can be stopped if girls are taught 'sanskaar'.

BJP MLA Surendra Singh on Saturday said that rape cases can be "stopped" if parents teach their daughters to behave "decently."

In a video released by ANI on Twitter, the legislator is heard saying that it is every parent's 'dharma' to raise their young daughters in a cultured environment and teach them to behave decently.

"Yeh ghatnaye keval sanskaar se ruk sakti hain, shashan aur talwar se rukne wala nahin hain. Sabhi mata-pita ka dharm hai ki woh apni jawan aur yuvti beti ko ek sanskari vaatavaran mein shaalin vyavhaar karne ka tareeka sikhana chahiye," said the Ballia MLA when asked to comment on the Hathras gang-rape case.

The above roughly translates to, "Such incidents can only be stopped by good values, and not by governance or sword. It is every parent's dharma to raise their young daughters in a cultured environment and teach them to behave decently."

Incidents like these can be stopped with help of good values, na shashan se na talwar se. All parents should teach their daughters good values. It's only the combination of govt & good values that can make country beautiful: Surendra Singh, BJP MLA from Ballia. #Hathras

"If it is the government's dharma to provide protection, it is the family's dharma to teach good values to their children. It is only the combination of government and good values that can make the country beautiful," he said.

Earlier on Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered a CBI probe into the Hathras incident. The decision came after a high-level meeting with the concerned officials.

The UP government has formed an SIT to probe the Hathras incident and has said that the matter will be heard in the fast track court.