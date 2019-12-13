'Rape in India' remark: Smriti Irani files complaint against Rahul Gandhi to Election Commission

Union Minister Smriti Irani registered a complaint with the Election Commission on Friday against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "Rape in India" remark at a rally in poll-bound Jharkhand.

Speaking to the reporters, Smriti Irani said, "We have registered our objection against the remark of Rahul Gandhi. Election Commission has assured us that they will follow the legal procedure and do justice."

"We have said this before that crimes against women should not be politicised. Rahul Gandhi dared to make rapes a political tool. We have requested the Election Commission to take action," she added.

Earlier on Friday, Union Minister Smriti Irani along with other women MPs in Lok Sabha demanded an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his 'rape in India' remark.

"This is the first time in history that a leader is giving a clarion call that Indian women should be raped. Is this Rahul Gandhi's message to the people of the country?" Smriti Irani said.

Further lashing out at Rahul Gandhi, Smriti Irani said, "Not all men are rapists. This is an insult to India... Rahul Gandhi is touching 50, and doesn't realise that such a statement seems like an invitation to rape in India."

The Rajya Sabha also witnessed ruckus after a few MPs raised slogans of 'Rahul Gandhi maafi maango' over Congress leader's 'rape in India' remark.

Earlier during an election rally in Jharkhand, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has slammed the Modi government over recent incidents of gangrape and women security in the country.

Taking a dig at the BJP government, Rahul Gandhi mentioned PM said 'Make in India' but nowadays it is 'Rape in India'.

However, after the ruckus over his remark in both houses of the parliament, Rahul Gandhi refused to apologise.

Speaking to the media, he said, "The prime minister always talks about 'Make in India' so we expect to see news about that but when we open newspaper what do we see are cases of rapes."

Rahul Gandhi added that PM Modi and BJP wants to divert attention from the protests happening in the northeast over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The Congress leader also took to his Twitter account and targeted PM Modi demanding his apology over the protest in the northeast, destroying India's economy.

"I have a clip in my phone in which Narendra Modi ji is calling Delhi a 'rape capital', will tweet it so that everyone can see. Just to deflect attention from protests in North East, this is being made an issue by BJP," Rahul added while speaking to media.