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Rape-convict ex-MP Prajwal Revanna shifted to general prison cell after phone with obscene videos found

Revanna has been shifted from a so-called 'VIP cell' to the general cell after the Central Crime Branch found a smartphone and a pen drive in his possession during a raid. The devices were also found to contain obscene videos.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Aug 13, 2026, 11:44 PM IST

Rape-convict ex-MP Prajwal Revanna shifted to general prison cell after phone with obscene videos found
Former Member of Parliament Prajwal Revanna (Photo: ANI).
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Former Member of Parliament (MP) Prajwal Revanna, who is serving a life sentence, had been enjoying special perks at the Parappana Agrahara Central Jail in Bengaluru for two years. However, that arrangement has now come to an end. Revanna has been shifted from a so-called 'VIP cell' to the general cell after the Central Crime Branch (CCB) found a smartphone and a pen drive in his possession during a raid. The devices were also found to contain obscene videos.

The move implies that Revanna will now live alongside 20 other prisoners and share a single toilet with them. He has also been ordered to wear the prescribed prison uniform and report for work in the jail library, a senior home department official said, according to a report by Hindustan Times. Prison officials have also faced action over the preferential treatment given to Revanna, who is convicted in a rape case. Jail Superintendent Anshukumar has been asked to explain the arrangement, while Assistant Superintendent Iranna Rangapur was handed a suspension.

Prisons and Correctional Services DGP Alok Kumar has ordered an investigation, which will be led by DIG Jinendra Khangavi. The probe team will examine how a smartphone, charger, and a Sandisk pen drive reached Revanna and whether any officials helped him get the devices. "Despite all this security, how did a mobile phone get into the jail? We will investigate whether the officials were involved in this. If the officials were involved, who brought the phone to Prajwal Revanna? How long has he been using the mobile phone? We have also been instructed to find out who is involved in this," Kumar said.

Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge said that action would be taken irrespective of the responsible officers' ranks. "Whoever the officer is, action will be taken against him. Whether he is a PC, PSI or ADG, there is no difference," Kharge said. "No one, from constables to IPS, will be protected in my time," he added. Prajwal Revanna, aged 36, was a member in the Lok Sabha from 2019 to 2023. In August 2025, a special court held him guilty of raping a domestic worker at a farmhouse in Hassan district of Karnataka.

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