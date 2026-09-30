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Rape-convict Asaram's interim bail plea rejected, Gujarat HC allows video-conferencing

Gujarat HC denied 20-day interim bail to rape convict Asaram, 86, who wanted to meet his ailing 83-year-old wife. The court said her condition is stable and allowed a video call instead.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 30, 2026, 06:04 PM IST

Rape-convict Asaram's interim bail plea rejected, Gujarat HC allows video-conferencing
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Self-styled godman and rape convict Asaram was denied interim bail by the Gujarat High Court on Wednesday. He had sought 20 days' temporary release on humanitarian grounds to meet his 83-year-old wife undergoing treatment. The court rejected his plea after reviewing medical reports but allowed him to seek permission to speak to her via video conferencing.

Court rejects bail after medical report

A division bench of Justices Geeta Gopi and LS Peerzada reviewed a police report on the health of Asaram's 83-year-old wife. The court had previously directed the police to verify her condition and submit statements from her doctors. Asaram's lawyers requested 20 days of interim bail for him to visit her in the hospital, emphasising his concern given their ages, 86 and 83 respectively.

The government lawyer opposed the plea, citing doctors' statements that Asaram's wife is responding well to treatment and is stable, with a likely discharge in two to three days. The government argued that she is receiving care at a multi-speciality hospital with her relatives and personal doctor, asserting that there is no need for interim bail.

Also read: Kerala: 300-year-old Jewish community landmark Koder House gutted in fire

Video call allowed, bail denied

After reviewing submissions and the medical report, the Gujarat High Court denied Asaram's interim bail request but permitted him to request video conferencing with his wife through the jail superintendent. Asaram was found guilty in a 2013 rape case and given a life sentence; he is presently incarcerated. Earlier this month, this month, this month. The court stated that interim release is not necessary at this time because his wife's health is stable and she is receiving appropriate treatment.

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