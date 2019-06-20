Rape case against CPI(M) leader’s son: Mumbai Police reach Kerala

Mumbai Police have sent a team to Kerala to trace Binoy Kodiyeri, son of Communist Party of India (Marxist) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, who was booked for rape and cheating at Oshiwara police station. Police sources said, when contacted Binoy, his phone was switched off, which fuelled the suspicion of him escaping the country to avert arrest.

Mumbai Police are likely to seek help of their counterparts in Kerala during the investigation The police have also asked Binoy to appear before them before Friday, after a case of rape and cheating was filed against him on June 13.

Police said, the complainant, a native of Bihar, had approached Oshiwara Police on June 13, claiming that she was raped and cheated by Binoy since 2010. In her complaint, the woman claimed she had met Binoy in 2008 in Dubai and fell in love with him. Binoy, who was also settled in Dubai back then, met the woman at a dance bar. She also claimed that Binoy had established sexual relations with her on the pretext of marrying her. Subsequently, in 2010, she gave birth to a son and soon shifted to Andheri, Mumbai with her son.

Police said, the woman claimed Binoy paid the house rent and provided her money for monthly expenses, while visiting her and the son once a month. In 2017, she began pressuring Binoy to marry her while he allegedly stalled, stating that his business had hit a rough patch and stopped sending money as well as paying house rent. A year later, she found out that Binoy was already married and had a family in Kerala. Following this, she approached police and registered a First Information Report (FIR) at Oshiwara police station.