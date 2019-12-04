Rape-accused godman Nithyananda forms his own country 'Kailaasa' near Ecuador

A popular self-styled godman, Nithyananda, who is on the run for alleged child abuse, has reportedly set up his own country, several thousand kilometres away from India.

Called 'Kailasaa', the country is said to be a 'nation without borders created by dispossessed Hindus from around the world who lost the right to practice Hinduism authentically in their own countries.'

Although the exact location of the country is still a mystery, reports suggest that it is located on a private island near Ecuador.

The fugitive reportedly managed to dodge security agencies and fled to Ecuador via Nepal.

The website kailaasa.org heaps praise on Nithyananda. It reveals that the country has its own flag known as 'Rishabha Dhvaja', which features Nithyananda himself, along with Nandi, the vehicle of Lord Shiva. Moreover, it also has a constitution, emblem and its own passport.

"Kailaasa was created with the determination to not just preserve and protect Sanatana Hindu Dharma and share it with the entire world, but also to share the story of persecution that is yet unknown to the world. Towards this goal, Kailaasa is dedicated to the preservation, restoration and revival of an enlightened culture and civilization based on authentic Hinduism," says the website.

Kailaasa even has its own government, functioning departments including education, treasury, commerce and others. One can also apply for the citizenship of Kailaasa.

The 'Hindu' country asks for donations from people and through it, one can get an opportunity to gain citizenship of Kailaasa.

"The citizens will be given a Kailaasa passport which, by the grace of Paramashiva, the holder of this passport is allowed free entry in all eleven dimensions and 14 lokas, including Kailaasa," the website claims.

Detailing the causes that Kailaasa stands for, the website says, "In a world ravaged by war, ecological destruction, hatred and division, Kailaasa stands as a bold vision of human potential, co-existence, organic living and alignment with nature. As a stateless nation, it does not seek new territory but rather diplomatic recognition as the legitimate representative of the ideology of enlightened humanity."

Nithyananda is accused of allegedly sexually harassing his former disciple under the garb of spirituality. Last month, the Gujarat Police arrested two of his associates. Nithyananda was also booked him for abduction, wrongful confinement, voluntarily causing hurt, intentional insult to provoke breach of peace and criminal intimidation under the Indian Penal Code as well as charges under the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act.