In the ongoing investigation into the gold smuggling case involving Kannada actress Ranya Rao, accused Tarun Raju was remanded to 15 days of judicial custody on Friday. This followed a request from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), according to ANI. Raju was presented before Judge Vishwanath C Gowdar after his DRI custody, where the remand order was issued.

Raju is believed to have played a key role in facilitating the gold smuggling operation. It is alleged that he was in Dubai with Ranya Rao and helped her purchase gold, which was later handed over to her. Raju, who resides in Kumara Park, is known for operating luxury hotels and providing internet services in the city. He was brought before the judge at the latter's residence in National Games Village, Koramangala, on Sunday night, and after that, he was placed in DRI custody for four days.

Ranya Rao, who was arrested on March 3rd, is accused of smuggling over 14 kg of gold. Authorities became suspicious when they noticed that she had traveled to Dubai multiple times in just 15 days. Acting on this suspicious travel pattern, a team from the DRI intercepted her at the airport. Despite appearing calm and not showing any signs of anxiety, a search revealed gold bars hidden in a belt she was wearing, leading to her immediate arrest.

Ranya, who is the daughter of Karnataka's Director General of Police (DGP) K Ramachandra Rao, reportedly tried to leverage her father’s position. Upon her arrival at the airport, she allegedly identified herself as the daughter of the DGP and tried to contact local officers to arrange for an official escort home. This has raised further concerns about the involvement of influential individuals in the case.

The investigation into this gold smuggling operation is ongoing, and authorities are examining all angles of the case to uncover the full extent of the smuggling network.