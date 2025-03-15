Accused Ranya Rao claims innocence in a letter to DRI, alleging physical assault, forced signatures, and wrongful implication.

A letter written by the accused, Harshavardhini Ranya, also known as Ranya Rao, has been sent to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials, claiming her innocence in the ongoing case. The five-page handwritten letter was sent through prison authorities and addressed to the Additional Director General of DRI in Bengaluru, HBR Layout. The letter is dated March 6 and was dispatched the following day.

In the letter, Ranya, who is 33 years old and married to Jatin Hukkeri, maintains that she has been falsely implicated in the case. According to Ranya, she was apprehended inside an aircraft and arrested without being given an opportunity to explain her side of the story. She claims that from the moment she was detained until her court appearance, she was physically assaulted by officials, who slapped her multiple times. Ranya mentions that at least 10 to 15 slaps were inflicted on her by the officers during this time.

The letter further alleges that one of the officials threatened her, saying that if she did not sign the documents they had prepared, they would expose her father's name and identity, even though he was not involved in the case. Due to immense pressure and physical assault, Ranya states that she was forced to sign 50-60 typed pages, as well as 40 blank pages. She emphasizes that these actions were done under duress.

Ranya also claims that during her custody with the DRI, she was denied proper food and sleep. She insists that she is innocent and has been wrongfully implicated. According to her, there was no "mahazar" (official document) drawn, nor was any search conducted on her, and nothing was recovered from her possession. Ranya believes that certain officials in Delhi are attempting to shield other passengers and are framing her in the process.

She has requested that no reliance be placed on any statements made during the period of her apprehension, detention, and until she was produced in court. Ranya signed the letter and provided her undertrial prisoner (UTP) number, 2198/25. The letter sheds light on her claims of mistreatment and highlights her belief that she has been wrongfully accused.