Ranveer Allahbadia, facing backlash for his comments on Samay Raina's show India’s Got Latent, has released a new statement on Instagram.

YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia has spoken out after reports emerged that Mumbai police were unable to trace him due to his phone being switched off. Amid the controversy surrounding his remarks on the now-deleted YouTube show India’s Got Latent, Ranveer took to Instagram to address the situation, revealing that he has been receiving death threats but remains committed to cooperating with the authorities.

Ranveer’s statement on Instagram

In a new Instagram post, Ranveer wrote, “My team and I are cooperating with the police and all other authorities. I will follow due process and be available to all agencies. My remark about parents was insensitive and disrespectful. It is my moral responsibility to do better, and I am genuinely sorry.”

He further addressed the threats he has been receiving, stating, “I'm watching death threats pour in from people saying that they want to kill me and hurt my family. People have invaded my mother’s clinic posing as patients. I’m feeling scared, and I don’t know what to do. But I’m not running away. I have full faith in the police and the judicial system of India.”

Mumbai Police’s search for Ranveer

On Saturday, PTI reported that Mumbai police were unable to reach Ranveer as his phone remained switched off. An official stated that comedian Samay Raina has been given until March 10 to appear before the authorities in connection with the case.

Ranveer had earlier requested that his statement be recorded at his residence, but the police denied his request. When officers visited his Versova flat on Friday, they found it locked.

Ongoing Investigation and Statements Recorded

The controversy stems from Ranveer’s remarks on India’s Got Latent, which sparked public outrage and multiple complaints. The Khar police have already recorded statements from eight individuals, including influencers Apoorva Mukhija and Ashish Chanchalani, along with Ranveer’s manager. However, no FIR has been registered yet.

The Maharashtra Cyber department has summoned around 50 people linked to the case, including participants of the show. Actor and television personality Raghu Ram, who was a judge on India’s Got Latent, has also recorded his statement with the agency.

With the investigation ongoing, attention remains on how authorities will handle the case and whether Ranveer will make a public appearance to clarify his stance further.

Ranveer had apologised earlier

Ranveer had previously apologised for his remarks in a video soon after the controversy erupted. His fans have come out in his support, acknowledging that he made a mistake but stressing that the situation has escalated unnecessarily. Many believe police intervention was not required and that the backlash has gone too far.

One fan wrote, "We feel so sorry and helpless that you have to go through this, Ranveer! Please stay strong!"

Another commented, "For 10 years, you have inspired millions in this country to become better individuals through your podcasts and fitness, fashion, and self-help content—and I am surely one of them. What you said was very, very wrong, but after all, you are human too! We’re glad you realized your mistake and aren’t justifying it. Come back stronger and better, champ!"

Others expressed their concerns over the threats, with one writing, "People are crossing all boundaries, and this is super scary! Nobody deserves this! This is extreme."

