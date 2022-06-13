Ranchi violence: Police probe role of 'Gangs of Wasseypur' in mobilising mob

Picture courtesy: ANI

After violence erupted in Ranchi in protest against the controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad made by suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal in which two people lost their lives, Jharkhand Police is investigating a role of a WhatsApp group in the incident. According to sources, Police investigation has revealed that a WhatsApp group ‘Wasseypur Gang’ was formed to mobilize a mob. Ranchi Police is now looking for the administrator of the group.

Wasseypur is a neighbourhood in the Dhanbad district of Jharkhand it served as the backdrop of the Bollywood movie ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, helmed by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, which was released on June 22, 2012. Featuring an ensemble cast with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Manoj Bajpayee, Huma Qureshi, Richa Chadda and Tigmanshu Dhulia, the film is based on a real-life story and revolves around a gangster, who clashes with a coal mining mafia. Two people have died during the violent protest in Ranchi after Friday prayers. "Two people have succumbed to their injuries out of total injured who were brought to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) after the violence in Ranchi," confirmed RIMS authorities.

The protest after Friday prayers had turned violent with incidents of stone-pelting and torching of several vehicles and vandalization being reported.Many people sustained injuries in the protests on Friday. The district administration acted immediately and imposed a curfew in violence-hit areas of Ranchi thereby bringing the situation under control.

