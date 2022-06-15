Ranchi violence: 29 people arrested so far, posters of alleged accused taken down

(Image Source: ANI)

So far 29 people have been arrested in connection with the violence in Ranchi that took place last Friday, June 10, Ranchi police informed on Wednesday. Earlier on Tuesday, the police arrested six people in connection with the riots. All the six persons arrested are named accused in the case and interrogation is going on.

"A total of 29 people have been arrested so far in connection with the violence in Ranchi on Friday, 10th June," said Ranchi Police. A protest erupted in Ranchi after Friday prayers on June 10 against the controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad made by suspended BJP national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal.

Two people died and several others sustained injuries in the riots that broke out on Friday. Looking at the situation, the administration clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC on parts of the city and suspend Internet services.

Meanwhile, hours after putting up the posters of alleged accused in the Ranchi violence, across the city, the police has removed them, citing 'some error'. "There was some error in the posters. So they are removed but will be put up again after correction," said Ranchi police.

Earlier on Tuesday, the police put up hoardings of those involved in the violence with the photographs, their names and addresses at major intersections of the city. This came a day after Governor Ramesh Bais summoned senior officers of the state including DGP Neeraj Sinha and expressed strong displeasure over the incident.