Ranchi-Patna Vande Bharat Express launched: Travel time reduced with new train, but ticket prices hiked (Photo: Twitter/JoshiPralhad)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday flagged off Ranchi-Patna Vande Bharat Express through video conferencing from Bhopal. This is the first Vande Bharat Express for both Bihar and Jharkhand. It was among five such trains that the PM launched from Rani Kamalapati railway station in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh. The semi-high-speed train will start its regular run from June 28.

Ranchi-Patna Vande Bharat Express timings

It will depart Patna Junction at 7 am and reach Ranchi at 1 pm, covering a distance of 379 km in six hours. On the return journey, it will start at 4.15 pm from Ranchi and reach Patna Junction at 10.05 pm. The fastest train on the route at present is the Janshatabdi Express, which takes 7.45 hours to cover the same distance, officials said.

Ranchi-Patna Vande Bharat Express ticket price

Although it takes 1.45 hours less than Jan Shatabdi Express to cover the distance between two stations, fare of Vande Bharar is much more than Jan Shatabdi. The Ranchi-Patna fare for second seating in Janshatabdi is Rs.195 and the fare for this AC chair car is Rs.650. However, Vande Bharat has Rs 1,175 fare in an AC chair car. While the executive class fare is Rs 2110, AmarUjala reported.

The Vande Bharat Express will run all days of the week except Tuesdays. The first successful trial run was conducted on June 12, while the second and third trial runs were held on June 18 and June 25, respectively. Of the 379 km run, the 27 km stretch between Sidhwar (Ramgarh) and Sanki (Ranchi) has four tunnels.

READ | Who is RK Arora, Supertech chairman arrested by ED? Case explained

The other such trains launched by the PM from Bhopal were Rani Kamalapati (Bhopal)-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express, Khajuraho-Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express, Madgaon (Goa)-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express, Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express, and Hatia-Patna Vande Bharat Express, an official statement said.

(With inputs from PTI)