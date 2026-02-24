Ranchi Air Ambulance crash: Deviation due to bad weather, mid-air contact lost, here’s what really happened

An air ambulance flying from Ranchi to New Delhi crashed in Jharkhand's Chatra on Monday killing 7. From deviation due to bad weather to contact lost, then crash; here’s what happened.

In a tragic incident, an air ambulance flying from Ranchi to New Delhi crashed in Jharkhand's Chatra on Monday night, killing all seven people on board including a patient, doctor, and two attendants and two crew members. The aircraft was a Beechcraft C90 with registration number VT-AJV. It was operated by Delhi-based Redbird Airways Private Limited.

Here’s what happened: Timeline

The air ambulance, with 7 passengers onboard took off from Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport at 7:11 PM.

Post takeoff, the plane contacted with Kolkata ATC, and requested a route deviation due to bad weather.

At 7:34 PM, contact and radar tracking were lost with Kolkata ATC when the aircraft was about 100 nautical miles southeast of Varanasi.

Then, the air ambulance did not come in contact with either Varanasi air traffic control (ATC) or the Lucknow ATC.

A Varanasi radar replay was carried out, following which the last radar contact was recorded at 7:22pm.

Later, It crashed in Jharkhand’s Chatra district, killing all seven people on board. The bad weather can be the cause of the crash, however investigation is underway.

Who were the deceased?

The deceased persons have been identified as 41-year-old Sanjay Kumar, the patient who was being transported for treatment with 63 per cent burn injuries, Dr Vikas Kumar Gupta, paramedic Sachin Kumar Mishra, two attendants, Archana Devi and Dhuru Kumar, and two crew members, Vivek Vikas Bhagat and Savrajdeep Singh, both captains.