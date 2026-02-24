US President Donald Trump issues 'higher tariff' threats to countries walking away from trade deals: 'Don't play games'
Ranchi Air Ambulance crash: Deviation due to bad weather, mid-air contact lost, here's what really happened
An air ambulance flying from Ranchi to New Delhi crashed in Jharkhand's Chatra on Monday killing 7. From deviation due to bad weather to contact lost, then crash; here’s what happened.
In a tragic incident, an air ambulance flying from Ranchi to New Delhi crashed in Jharkhand's Chatra on Monday night, killing all seven people on board including a patient, doctor, and two attendants and two crew members. The aircraft was a Beechcraft C90 with registration number VT-AJV. It was operated by Delhi-based Redbird Airways Private Limited.
The deceased persons have been identified as 41-year-old Sanjay Kumar, the patient who was being transported for treatment with 63 per cent burn injuries, Dr Vikas Kumar Gupta, paramedic Sachin Kumar Mishra, two attendants, Archana Devi and Dhuru Kumar, and two crew members, Vivek Vikas Bhagat and Savrajdeep Singh, both captains.