Ranaghat Lok Sabha election results 2019 West Bengal: BJP's Jagannath Sarkar ahead of TMC's Rupali Biswas

Ranaghat Lok Sabha constituency voted on April 29 in the fourth phase of polling. Here is the lowdown of how the result panned out.

At 12.30 PM, BJP's Jagannath Sarkar ahead of TMC's Rupali Biswas BY 59,750 votes.

Ranaghat Lok Sabha constituency profile:

Ranaghat Lok Sabha constituency in Nadia district of the West Bengal is witnessing a four-cornered fight. While TMC has its noses ahead, BJP with an aggressive pitch from PM Modi is trying to make it a close contest. For Left and Congress, it is the battle for political survival and they will try to hold on to pockets of influence it has in the Ranaghat Lok Sabha constituency.

The seat was formed in 2008 after delimitation when Nabadwip Lok Sabha constituency ceased to exist. In 2009, Sucharu Haldar won from this SC-reserved constituency by around 1 lakh votes. The margin was increased to over 2 lakh by Tapas Mandal. However, TMC hasn't re-nominated its seating MP. In what has been hailed as a political masterstroke, the party has fielded wife of slain TMC MLA Satyajit Biswas who died few months back. Rupali Biswas is a political greenhorn but the party hopes that sympathy factor for death of Krishnagunj MLA Satyajit will help TMC.

However, there is another deep equation in play behind giving ticket to Rupali. They are from the Matuya community, which has around 30% of votes in Ranaghat. Whoever wins the Matuya vote will virtually seal this battle. BJP has made massive strides among the Matuyas, who were originally from erstwhile East Pakistan and later migrated to West Bengal. The promise of Citizenship Amendment Bill has played incredibly well with Matuyas in Ranaghat, which shares border with Bangladesh. Hence, in order to stop Matuaya deluge to BJP, Rupali has been fielded.

BJP got itself into a jam over candidate selection in Ranaghat. Its original selection Mukutmani Adhikary is a young Matua who is a promising government doctor. However, he failed to get a government clearance to leave the job and contest as BKP candidate. Hence BJP had to field Jagannath Sarkar, who is the BJP chief for Nadia South. But all this has meant that BJP has lost crucial time in campaigning and Jagannath has many enemies in his own party.

Yet, TMC is worried about an undercurrent in Ranaghat in favour of BJP. The undercurrent became visible when PM Modi held his rally there recently. The sea of humanity even moved PM Modi who tweeted a video of people lining up on the road to welcome him. In the last election, BJP got 17% votes, so it has to gain substantially from Left and Congress to reach in the vicinity of TMC's voteshare. Left has fielded Rama Biswas of CPI(M), Minati Biswas of Congress is the fourth candidate.

The assembly segments under Ranaghat are Nabadwip, Santipur, Ranaghat Uttar Paschim, Krishnaganj, Ranaghat Uttar Purba,Ranaghat Dakshin and Chakdaha. Nabadwip, the seat of Vaishnavism is part of this Lok Sabha constituency. Voting was held on April 29.