India

Ramtek Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

The counting and announcement of results for the Ramtek Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 will take place on June 4.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Apr 11, 2024, 04:08 PM IST

The Ramtek constituency in Maharashtra is gearing up for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, an event that holds significant importance in the state's political landscape. Known for its diverse demographics, Ramtek is poised to witness an enthusiastic voter turnout, with citizens eager to exercise their democratic right and make their voices heard. The Dibrugarh Lok Sabha elections will take place this year, with the Election Commission of India announcing the voting and result dates on March 16.

Ramtek Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Dates

Polls for the Ramtek constituency will be held on April 19 ( Phase 1 ).

Ramtek Lok Sabha Election 2024: Counting Date, Results

The counting and announcement of results for the Ramtek Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 will take place on June 4.

Ramtek Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: Candidates

The notification of the election schedule kick-starts the process of filing nomination process for candidates from major political parties as well as independents. Some parties had already revealed their candidate lists before the polls were announced, while others revealed their candidates as the election progressed across phases.
 
In the 2024 candidates list for the Ramtek Lok Sabha Constituency, notable contenders are Rashmi Shyamkumar Barve representing the Indian National Congress and Raju Parve from the Shiv Sena.

Ramtek Lok Sabha Election 2024: Past results

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Ramtek saw a highly contested battle with a voter turnout of 62.12%. The SHS candidate, Krupal Balaji Tumane, emerged victorious with a margin of 1,26,783 votes, securing 5,97,126 votes. Tumane defeated Kishore Uttamrao Gajbhiye of the INC, who garnered 4,70,343 votes.

