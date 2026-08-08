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Rampur SP faces criticism over 'true Muslim' cow slaughter remark, later clarifies

Rampur SP Anil Kumar Singh Sisodia drew criticism for saying a 'true Muslim' would not do cow slaughter as it's 'haram'. He later clarified the remarks were meant to promote social harmony during Shravan month.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 08, 2026, 01:27 PM IST

Rampur SP faces criticism over 'true Muslim' cow slaughter remark, later clarifies
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Rampur Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar Singh Sisodia has faced criticism over his remarks that a "true Muslim" would not engage in cow slaughter or acts that hurt the religious sentiments of another community, though he later clarified that his comments were aimed at promoting social harmony and had been misconstrued.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting at the police lines on Thursday on measures to prevent cow slaughter, Sisodia said such incidents had been reported in the Ganj and Swar police station areas during the month of Shravan.

"According to Islam, consuming the meat of any animal whose slaughter hurts the religious sentiments of another person is haram (forbidden). A true Muslim can never engage in such an act. Those who are involved in such activities are either not Muslims or are extremely despicable. Dealing with such people is my job," he said.

The SP said he would hold meetings with mutawallis and clerics in Rampur and urge them to ensure that incidents of cow slaughter do not take place. He also announced a verification drive targeting people allegedly involved in cow slaughter cases over the past decade. Police stations have been directed to prepare dossiers containing details of such individuals, including their bail conditions and guarantors.

Clarification: Meant to promote harmony

Following the controversy over his remarks, Sisodia issued a clarification, saying his comments came in response to questions from reporters about cow slaughter. He referred to statements attributed to Darul Uloom Deoband, saying the Islamic seminary had on several occasions maintained that slaughtering animals whose killing could hurt the religious sentiments of another community was inappropriate and described such an act as haram.

"I had made only a social and harmonious appeal in this context that during the Shravan month, if any such incidents take place which hurt the religious sentiments of another community, such acts should be avoided," Sisodia said.

He stressed that his intention was to promote communal harmony and religious amity. "My objective was only to maintain mutual brotherhood, social harmony and religious amity. My statement was not intended to hurt the sentiments of any religion, community or individual," he said.

"If my statement has been understood in any other sense or has hurt anyone's sentiments, that was never my intention," he added.

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