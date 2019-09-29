Rampur: Protesters taken into custody after ruckus over crackdown in illegal slaughterhouses

Headlines

This actress holds record for receiving most nominations for Filmfare Best Actress; not Tabu, Sridevi, Shabana, Kangana

The Great Indian Family box office collection day 1: Vicky Kaushal's film takes a dull start, earns just Rs 1.40 crore

The Vaccine War: Vivek Agnihotri shares glimpse of Raima Sen’s journalist character whom ‘you will love to hate’

DUSU Elections 2023: ABVP continues to lead in 4 central panel posts, celebrations begin

Cauvery river row explained: Why farmers, pro-Kannada outfits are protesting in Karnataka?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This actress holds record for receiving most nominations for Filmfare Best Actress; not Tabu, Sridevi, Shabana, Kangana

The Vaccine War: Vivek Agnihotri shares glimpse of Raima Sen’s journalist character whom ‘you will love to hate’

Shark Tank India 3 begins filming with Aman, Namita, Vineeta, Amit, Anupam; fans say 'we want Ashneer and Peyush back'

Weight loss tips: 10 ways to lose weight with hypothyroidism

Diabetes: Seeds to control blood sugar levels

10 Most expensive wedding destinations in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

EP 1: Virat Kohli | Players to watch out for in the cricket World Cup 2023 | ICC Men's ODI WC 2023

India-Canada Row: Expert explains why Canada became hub of Anti-India activities and what lies ahead

Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: What Is The Conflict Between Azerbaijan and Armenia?

The Great Indian Family box office collection day 1: Vicky Kaushal's film takes a dull start, earns just Rs 1.40 crore

The Vaccine War: Vivek Agnihotri shares glimpse of Raima Sen’s journalist character whom ‘you will love to hate’

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding menu handpicked by bride, guests to be reportedly served Punjabi, Rajasthani food

HomeIndia

India

Rampur: Protesters taken into custody after ruckus over crackdown in illegal slaughterhouses

 Many people were taken into custody for allegedly creating ruckus following a crackdown on illegal slaughterhouses here on Friday.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 29, 2019, 12:16 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

 Many people were taken into custody for allegedly creating ruckus following a crackdown on illegal slaughterhouses here on Friday.

According to police, some people connected with the animal slaughter business attempted to block traffic on the road in Nasrullah Khan Market to protest against the action on illegal slaughterhouses. Following the traffic blockade, police used mild force to disperse the crowd and arrested some people.

The police force has been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

"Around 70 people including women came from Mardan Khan area and tried to block the road. When police used force, they dispersed. The police will take strong action against them for taking the law into their hands," ASP Arun Kumar said.

The police will not allow anyone to operate illegal slaughterhouses in the district, Kumar added. 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

5 tips to update your skincare routine for autumn

India suspends visa services for Canadians as row over Hardeep Nijjar killing intensifies

Mukesh Ambani’s mall flooded with Apple fans as Apple iPhone 15 goes on sale, billionaire to earn big

Is Google Banned in Vietnam? (Google ban in Vietnam)

India vs Australia: Suryakumar Yadav's rapid 50 in Mohali ends 19-month ODI half-century drought

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE