Rampur Election Results 2022: Who is BJP's Akash Saxena, first non-Muslim winner in Rampur in 70 years?

Rampur Election Results 2022: The turn of events in the Rampur bypolls 2022 took everyone by surprise, when Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) candidate Akash Saxena took a major lead over Samajwadi Party candidate Asim Raza, eventually winning the bypolls.

The Rampur bypolls 2022 was a stronghold seat for the Samajwadi Party for 20 years since Azam Khan won the MLA post in 2002. The Bhartiya Janta Party has never been able to establish dominance in Rampur, which is a Muslim-dominated area in Uttar Pradesh.

Who is BJP candidate Akash Saxena?

Akash Saxena is a member of the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) and has established a major feat for the party by claiming the Rampur seat in the history of the saffron party. Saxena has been a member of the BJP for many years and was contesting from Rampur for the first time.

Saxena has had no higher education and only completed his Class 12 in 1996. According to reports, he has assets worth Rs 5 crore till now and has several businesses. Akash Saxena, as opposed to his predecessor Azam Khan, has no criminal cases registered against him.

This was Akash Saxena’s first attempt contesting from the Rampur seat in Uttar Pradesh, and according to early trends, he was trailing behind Raza by around 10,000 votes. In the last hours of counting votes, Akash Saxena ended up winning the Rampur seat by over 33,000 votes.

It must be noted that Rampur is a Muslim-dominated area, and has never had a Hindu MLA in the last 70 years when the assembly seat elections were first conducted. Azam Khan has been on the seat for the past 20 years but was recently disqualified after he was imprisoned, because of which the bypolls were held.

Samajwadi Party was not ready to give up the Rampur seat in Uttar Pradesh this easily, as SP candidate Asim Raza cried foul when Saxena started to take lead over him in the final round of voting. Raza alleged that people were stopped from casting their votes in favour of SP, which is why he lost out in the final round.

