Rampur Bypolls 2022: SP stuns critics as Azam Khan’s close aide Asim Raza takes lead over BJP

Rampur by-elections 2022: Azam Khan's close aide extends lead

Rampur by-elections 2022 updates: The counting of votes in the Uttar Pradesh by-elections 2022 took a surprising turn in the Rampur assembly today when the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) is inching closer to defeat at the hands of Azam Khan’s close aide.

Samajwadi Party has stunned its critics as Asim Raza is leading over BJP candidate Akash Saxena with a thin margin in the Rampur by-elections 2022, which was the home seat for infamous SP member Azam Khan, who is currently out on interims bail.

SP’s most stunning performance is in Rampur where SP`s Asim Raza is leading, albeit with a thin margin, over BJP’s Akash Saxena. As per official trends from Election Commission, SP candidate Mohd Asim Raja leads by over 6,100 votes.

Azam Khan has been one of the most controversial leaders in the Samajwadi Party, and was one of the founding members of the party, alongside late SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav. Khan was recently imprisoned in one of the 80 pending criminal cases filed against him.

After Azam Khan was disqualified from the Uttar Pradesh assembly, the Rampur by-elections were announced, and SP decided to field Mohd Asim Raza from the seat, who is a close aide of Khan. Meanwhile, BJP expressed confidence that their candidate Akash Saxena will win the polls.

BJP spokesman Harish Chandra Srivastava, meanwhile, said that since the counting of votes was not yet over, he would prefer to wait till the end before giving any statement.

Apart from the Rampur by-elections 2022, the Samajwadi Party has also extended victory in the Mainpuri bypolls 2022. Mainpuri has been a stronghold for Samajwadi Party for several years, and the win in the Lok Sabha seat was expected.

Samajwadi Party decided to field party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s wife Dimple Yadav from the Mainpuri LS seat, and as expected, she took a strong lead of over 1 lakh votes over the BJP candidate.

