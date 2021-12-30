Ramp up vaccination, enhance testing: Centre issues advisory to THESE states amid COVID-19 surge

With the number of COVID-19 cases on the rise across the country, many authorities are concerned about the likelihood of a third wave hitting the country soon. Amid this, the Centre has written a letter to eight states, asking them to increase their COVID-19 vigilance.

The Centre, in its letter, addressed eight states and union territories, requesting them to ramp up their COVID-19 vaccination drive and increase testing amid the rising Omicron threats. These eight states are Haryana, Delhi, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Karnataka, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra.

As reported by news agency ANI, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan advised these states/UTs to take several measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic such as enhancing COVID-19 testing, strengthening hospital-level preparedness, increasing the pace and coverage of vaccination.

These states and UTs have also been instructed to enhance the testing in a focused manner with maintaining the ratio between RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Test (RAT). The health ministry also asked the states to maintain proactive contact tracing and isolation and quarantine of the contacts of positive cases.

This advisory has been issued to these states as they have accounted for most of the new COVID-19 cases in the current COVID-19 surge in India. These states have been asked to ramp up their COVID-19 vaccination drives and maintain all the proper safety protocols.

A significant spike in COVID-19 cases has been witnessed in India over the past few days, with the country logging 13,154 new infections in the past 24 hours. The death toll in the country has climbed up to 4,80,860 after 268 more fatalities were recorded.

The number of Omicron cases across India has also surged, with the number about to touch 1000 soon. Delhi and Maharashtra have recorded the highest number of Omicron cases yet, and the new COVID-19 variant has been detected in 22 states till now.

