Rameshwaram Cafe blast: NIA files chargesheet against four accused

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

SK Fortune Group is Changing Pune’s Skyline with new high-rise buildings

‘Murshid' on ZEE5: The Dark and Gripping Crime Series You Need to Watch

GOAT box office collection day 4: Thalapathy Vijay film continues to roar, earns Rs 280 crore in opening weekend

What position did Vinesh Phogat hold in railways before she left for politics

Delhi court sends AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan to 14-day judicial custody in...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
SK Fortune Group is Changing Pune’s Skyline with new high-rise buildings

SK Fortune Group is Changing Pune’s Skyline with new high-rise buildings

‘Murshid' on ZEE5: The Dark and Gripping Crime Series You Need to Watch

‘Murshid' on ZEE5: The Dark and Gripping Crime Series You Need to Watch

What position did Vinesh Phogat hold in railways before she left for politics

What position did Vinesh Phogat hold in railways before she left for politics

IND vs BAN: Records Virat Kohli can break in Test series

IND vs BAN: Records Virat Kohli can break in Test series

7 foods that boost metabolism for faster weight loss

7 foods that boost metabolism for faster weight loss

6 anti-ageing face masks for women in 40s

6 anti-ageing face masks for women in 40s

Karnataka Viral Video: बेटी बनी मिसाल, इस तरह बचाई मां की जान; वीडियो देख उड़ जाएंगे होश

Karnataka Viral Video: बेटी बनी मिसाल, इस तरह बचाई मां की जान; वीडियो देख उड़ जाएंगे होश

कराची Hit and Run केस के बाद पिता ने बेटी के सिर पर लगाया CCTV, सोशल मीडिया पर मचा हंगामा, देखें Video

कराची Hit and Run केस के बाद पिता ने बेटी के सिर पर लगाया CCTV, सोशल मीडिया पर मचा हंगामा, देखें Video

US चुनाव में बॉलीवुड तड़का, 'नाचो नाचो' गाने पर हो रहा Kamala Harris का चुनावी प्रचार, देखें Video

US चुनाव में बॉलीवुड तड़का, 'नाचो नाचो' गाने पर हो रहा Kamala Harris का चुनावी प्रचार, देखें Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Made in Rs 63 crore, this film was called next Gadar, superstar wrote movie 20 years ago, it became major flop, earned..

Made in Rs 63 crore, this film was called next Gadar, superstar wrote movie 20 years ago, it became major flop, earned..

This actress worked as telephone operator, became Bollywood superstar despite not knowing Hindi; her film was banned...

This actress worked as telephone operator, became Bollywood superstar despite not knowing Hindi; her film was banned...

7 countries with most UNESCO World Heritage sites; check how many India has

7 countries with most UNESCO World Heritage sites; check how many India has

Kolkata Doctor Case: TMC MP Jawhar Sircar To Resign From Rajya Sabha Over Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder

Kolkata Doctor Case: TMC MP Jawhar Sircar To Resign From Rajya Sabha Over Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

GOAT box office collection day 4: Thalapathy Vijay film continues to roar, earns Rs 280 crore in opening weekend

GOAT box office collection day 4: Thalapathy Vijay film continues to roar, earns Rs 280 crore in opening weekend

IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack lands in legal trouble; ANI sues Netflix, producers for...

IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack lands in legal trouble; ANI sues Netflix, producers for...

Rahul Vaidya confirms he and Disha Parmar are down with dengue: 'Wasn't it enough for me...'

Rahul Vaidya confirms he and Disha Parmar are down with dengue: 'Wasn't it enough for me...'

HomeIndia

India

Rameshwaram Cafe blast: NIA files chargesheet against four accused

The IED explosion, which took place on March 1 this year at the Rameshwaram Cafe, Brookfield, ITPL Bengaluru, had left nine persons injured and extensively damaged the hotel property.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Sep 09, 2024, 06:22 PM IST

Rameshwaram Cafe blast: NIA files chargesheet against four accused
(Image source: ANI)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) chargesheeted four accused on Monday in connection with the ongoing investigation into the Rameshwaram cafe blast in Karnataka's Bengaluru.

According to an NIA release, the accused, identified as Mussavir Hussain Shazib, Abdul Matheen Ahmed Taaha, Maaz Muneer Ahmed and Muzammil Shareef, have been chargesheeted under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UA(P) A), Explosive Substances Act and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act (PDPP). All four were arrested earlier and are currently in judicial custody in the case, the release mentioned.

The IED explosion, which took place on March 1 this year at the Rameshwaram Cafe, Brookfield, ITPL Bengaluru, had left nine persons injured and extensively damaged the hotel property. The release stated that the NIA, which started investigation in the case on March 3, conducted several technical and field investigations in coordination with various state police forces and other agencies. The investigations revealed that an individual named Shazib had planted the bomb. He, along with Taaha, had previously been absconding since 2020 after the Al-Hind module was busted.

Extensive searches by the NIA had led to their arrest from their hideout in West Bengal 42 days after the explosion. The NIA release mentioned that the two men, hailing from Shivamogga District of Karnataka, were ISIS radicals and had earlier conspired to do Hijrah to ISIS territories in Syria. They were actively involved in radicalising other gullible Muslim youth to the ISIS ideology, and Maaz Muneer Ahmed and Muzammil Shareef were among such youth.

According to the release, Taaha and Shazib had used fraudulently obtained Indian SIM cards and Indian bank accounts, and also used various Indian and Bangladeshi identity documents downloaded from the Dark Web.

Investigations further revealed that Taaha had been introduced by an ex-convict, Shoaib Ahmed Mirza, to Mohammed Shaheed Faisal, an absconder in the LeT Bengaluru conspiracy case. Taaha then introduced Faisal, his handler, to Mehaboob Pasha, an accused in the Al-Hind ISIS module case, and to Khaja Mohideen, Amir of ISIS South India, and later also to Maaz Muneer Ahmed. Taaha and Shazib were funded by their handler through crypto currencies, which Taaha converted to Fiat with the help of various Telegram based P2P platforms.

The funds were used by the accused to perpetrate various acts of violence in Bengaluru, investigations further revealed. These included a failed IED attack at the State BJP Office, Malleshwaram, Bengaluru, on the day of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya on January 22, 2024, after which the two key accused had planned the Rameshwaram cafe blast, the release said. Further investigation in the case is underway, it added.

 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: 'Oh my friend Ganesha...': Little boy's heartfelt chant for god will melt your heart! WATCH

Viral video: 'Oh my friend Ganesha...': Little boy's heartfelt chant for god will melt your heart! WATCH

Watch: Jailer actor Vinakayan detained at Hyderabad airport after stripping, allegedly misbehaving with gate staff

Watch: Jailer actor Vinakayan detained at Hyderabad airport after stripping, allegedly misbehaving with gate staff

'Rahul Gandhi is not Pappu, he is...': Congress leader Sam Pitroda addresses Indian diaspora in Texas

'Rahul Gandhi is not Pappu, he is...': Congress leader Sam Pitroda addresses Indian diaspora in Texas

iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro launch event: Date and time in India, know how to watch 'Apple Glowtime' event live

iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro launch event: Date and time in India, know how to watch 'Apple Glowtime' event live

In first foreign trip as LoP, Rahul Gandhi receives warm welcome in US from Indian diaspora, says, ‘looking forward...'

In first foreign trip as LoP, Rahul Gandhi receives warm welcome in US from Indian diaspora, says, ‘looking forward...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Made in Rs 63 crore, this film was called next Gadar, superstar wrote movie 20 years ago, it became major flop, earned..

Made in Rs 63 crore, this film was called next Gadar, superstar wrote movie 20 years ago, it became major flop, earned..

This actress worked as telephone operator, became Bollywood superstar despite not knowing Hindi; her film was banned...

This actress worked as telephone operator, became Bollywood superstar despite not knowing Hindi; her film was banned...

7 countries with most UNESCO World Heritage sites; check how many India has

7 countries with most UNESCO World Heritage sites; check how many India has

Top five anti-ageing skincare secrets by Nita Ambani

Top five anti-ageing skincare secrets by Nita Ambani

India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement