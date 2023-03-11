Ramesh Agarwal death: Police probing if Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal's father suffered from depression

Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal | File Photo

Gurugram, Haryana: The police are investigating whether Ramesh Agarwal, deceased father of Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal, was suffering from depression, PTI reported. Ramesh Agarwal died on Friday after falling off a high-rise building in Sector 54 of Gurugram.

Agarwal fell off the 20th floor of the Crest housing complex at around 1 pm on March 10 and was rushed to nearby Paras Hospital, DLF security personnel had reported to the police, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Virender Vij informed.

Oyo’s billionaire founder Ritesh Agarwal had issued a statement on the death of his father, saying, “With a heavy heart, my family and I would like to share that our guiding light and strength, my father, Ramesh Agarwal passed away on 10 March. He lived a full life and inspired me and so many of us, every single day,”

“His death is a tremendous loss for our family. My father's compassion and warmth saw us through our toughest times and carried us forward. His words will resonate deep in our hearts. We request everyone to respect our privacy in this time of grief,” he added.

The police recorded the statement of the deceased’s family members and carried out an inquest under the Criminal Procedure Code's section 174, which deals with death under unnatural circumstances. Ramesh Agarwal’s body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem. An officer had said that the police are also investigating if Ramesh Agarwal suffered from depression.

The demise of Ritesh Agarwal’s father happened just days after the 29-year-old billionaire got married to Geetansha Sood, director of Farmation Ventures Private Limited earlier in the week. The couple had hosted a grand reception in Delhi which was attended by several high-profile names including SoftBank Group Founder Masayoshi Son.

READ | Silicon Valley Bank collapses: US sees largest bank failure since 2008 financial crisis

(Inputs from PTI)