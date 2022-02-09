Ramdeo ‘Rammu’ Agrawal’s R Sandesh Foundation's philanthropic endeavours with a difference

R Sandesh Foundation is the brainchild of Rammu Agrawal and Dilip Agrawal, who have consistently lent their hands of support for various noble causes since the time they stepped into the business world decades back. Their sole aim is to develop the society, with a special focus on financially challenged and underprivileged families. Since the time they founded their organization, they have been supporting various causes which have helped the community to a great extent. During the recent global pandemic, they launched 'CORONA main yeh NA KARONA', an initiative to provide psychological counseling for quarantined individuals. Apart from this, they also distributed monthly rations to migrant workers who were out of jobs due to the extended lockdown that gripped the entire country.

Talking about the huge support their organization offered during the pandemic, Rammu Agrawal said, "We wanted to reach out to every individual who was affected by the situation, a large number of whom were migrants who were working on daily wages. They had no means of earning their daily livelihood, hence volunteers of R Sandesh Foundation reached out to each of them to provide the basic necessities which helped them tide through the rough weather." They also distributed PPE kits and other necessary safety gear to COVID warriors who were at the forefront of the entire situation. Hospitals were also short of oxygen generator machines, and the organization also provided them at nominal rates to help people tide past the trying times. According to the foundations co-founder Dilip Agrawal, they have always helped the economically backward inhabitants come out of challenging situations ever since they started R Sandesh Foundation and continue with their work no matter what the situation is, and that was well proved during the global pandemic when the organization spread its activities to help many who were gravely impacted.

The way this Nagpur based organization has reached out to those in distress is really commendable. The founders say that they are constantly on the move helping people come out of challenging situations through their timely intervention, and continue to do so to make the country a better place to live in.

- Brand Desk Content