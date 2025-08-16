Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren passes away at 62, CM Hemant Soren condoles death

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has condoled the state minister's death in a post on the social media platform X. Ramdas Soren's passing comes at a time when JMM is mourning the loss of party founder and former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren. Read on to know more.

Ramdas Soren, the education minister of Jharkhand, passed away on Friday at the age of 62. He had been undergoing medical treatment at a private hospital in Delhi. His condition was critical and he had been on life support, his party Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's (JMM) national spokesperson Kunal Sarnagi told news agency PTI. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has condoled the state minister's death. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the CM wrote: "You shouldn't have left like this, Ramdas Da."



How did Ramdas Soren's health deteriorate and where was he treated?

Ramdas Soren suffered a serious brain injury and blood clot after he had a fall in the bathroom of his residence. He was airlifted from Jamshedpur to the national capital on August 2 for treatment at the city's Apollo Hospital. A multidisciplinary team of senior specialists had been monitoring his health condition and provided intensive medical care.

Who was Ramdas Soren and what was his political journey like?

Ramdas Soren was born in 1963 in Ghorabandha village of Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district. He started his political career as gram pradhan of the village panchayat. Soren, born in a middle-class farmer family, rose through the ranks over the years. In 1990, he became the Jamshedpur East president of JMM. He became a member of the Jharkhand Assembly for the first time in 2009, having contested the state polls from Ghatshila constituency. He won the same seat two more times, in 2019 and 2024 elections. A prominent face of JMM, Soren was known for promoting tribal rights and educational reforms in the eastern state. His passing comes at a time when JMM is mourning the loss of party founder and former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren.