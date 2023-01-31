Ramcharitmanas row explained: VHP hits out at Akhilesh Yadav over Swami Prasad Maurya's general secretary appointment

File Photo

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has hit out at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav after the party appointed Swami Prasad Maurya as the party's general secretary despite his controversial remark on Ramcharitmanas.

What is the Ramcharitramanas Row?

Earlier this month, Swami Prasad Maurya flared up a major controversy after he called for the deletion of certain "insulting comments and sarcasm" in Ramcharitmanas, based on the epic Ramayana, that he claimed were targeted at particular castes and sects.

Refusing to apologise for his remark, Maurya said his party was seeking justice for the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and the backward classes of the country.

Speaking to ANI earlier, Maurya, who was formerly with the BJP, said, "I don't have any issue with Ramcharitramanas but parts of it have insulting comments and sarcasm directed at particular castes and sects. Those should be removed."

A case against Maurya was also filed at the Hazratganj police station for allegedly outraging religious feelings with his remark.

Now, amid his appointment as Samajwadi Party's general secretary, VHP chief Alok Kumar said, "The Samajwadi Party, by making him (Maurya) general secretary, has only confirmed that it endorsed his statement."

He claimed that ahead of the next general elections in 2024, attempts were being made to hurt the sentiments. "People have been patient but they won't be for long," Kumar added.

Amid the ongoing fury over the remark, the Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh was shown black flags on Saturday at the Maa Pitambara 108 Mahayagya on the banks of the Gomti river in Daliganj, Lucknow.

On Akhilesh's stand on his statement on Ramacharitmanas, Maurya said, "He is the national president of our party. He will make a statement when he deems it fit."