Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Ramcharitmanas row explained: VHP hits out at Akhilesh Yadav over Swami Prasad Maurya's general secretary appointment

Earlier this month, Swami Prasad Maurya flared up controversy after he called for deletion of certain "insulting comments, sarcasm" in Ramcharitmanas.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 02:25 PM IST

Ramcharitmanas row explained: VHP hits out at Akhilesh Yadav over Swami Prasad Maurya's general secretary appointment
File Photo

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has hit out at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav after the party appointed Swami Prasad Maurya as the party's general secretary despite his controversial remark on Ramcharitmanas.

What is the Ramcharitramanas Row? 

Earlier this month, Swami Prasad Maurya flared up a major controversy after he called for the deletion of certain "insulting comments and sarcasm" in Ramcharitmanas, based on the epic Ramayana, that he claimed were targeted at particular castes and sects.

READ | Noida International Airport, Faridabad to have direct connectivity via 4-lane road, travel time 45 minutes

Refusing to apologise for his remark, Maurya said his party was seeking justice for the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and the backward classes of the country.

Speaking to ANI earlier, Maurya, who was formerly with the BJP, said, "I don't have any issue with Ramcharitramanas but parts of it have insulting comments and sarcasm directed at particular castes and sects. Those should be removed."

A case against Maurya was also filed at the Hazratganj police station for allegedly outraging religious feelings with his remark. 

Now, amid his appointment as Samajwadi Party's general secretary, VHP chief Alok Kumar said, "The Samajwadi Party, by making him (Maurya) general secretary, has only confirmed that it endorsed his statement." 

READ | 10 tips, hacks, hidden Apple iPhone features everyone should know

He claimed that ahead of the next general elections in 2024, attempts were being made to hurt the sentiments. "People have been patient but they won't be for long," Kumar added.

Amid the ongoing fury over the remark, the Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh was shown black flags on Saturday at the Maa Pitambara 108 Mahayagya on the banks of the Gomti river in Daliganj, Lucknow.

On Akhilesh's stand on his statement on Ramacharitmanas, Maurya said, "He is the national president of our party. He will make a statement when he deems it fit."

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Miss Universe: A look back on Indian beauties who won the pageant
'The Boobless Babe': 28-year-old woman gets both breasts removed despite not having cancer, know her story
Pathaan: From Shah Rukh Khan-John Abraham's face-off to Salman Khan's epic cameo, 5 'seeti-maar' moments from the film
Sam Curran love life: Meet Isabella, stunning actress girlfriend of IPL’s most expensive player
Streaming This Week: Drishyam 2, Break Point, Dog Gone, OTT releases to binge-watch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SBI CBO Recruitment Exam 2022 result out at sbi.co.in: See steps to download here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.