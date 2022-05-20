Under-construction tunnel collapses in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban, employees of audit company trapped

Ramban tunnel collapse: Senior police and administrative officials of Ramban are at the spot. (File)

Ramban tunnel collapse: A section of a four-lane, under-construction tunnel on the Jammu-Srinagar highway collapsed in Ramban district on late Thursday night, entrapping several people who had been conducting an audit. Most of those trapped inside the tunnel are the employees of the company conducting the audit. Four injured people have been rushed to local hospitals. Several ambulances were dispatched to the accident site from neighbouring Banihal district.

According to reports, the front side of the tunnel at Khoni nallah collapsed on Thursday night. The police and the Army immediately launched a joint rescue operation. Four people have been rescued; many are still trapped, the officials said.

"At least six workers are feared trapped under the debris," the news agency IANS was quoted as saying.

Senior police and administrative officials of Ramban are at the spot supervising the rescue and relief operation.

Several construction and machines parked near or under the tunnel have suffered damage.

The rescue operation is underway.

