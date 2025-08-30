Ramban cloudburst live updates: District administration put on high alert as rescue operations continue

According to the IMD, isolated heavy rainfall is likely to continue over Jammu and Kashmir from August 30 to September 2, while light to moderate rainfall is predicted in parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, and Uttarakhand during the next four days.

At least four people were killed and one was reported missing after a cloudburst hit the Rajgarh area of Ramban district in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said. A search and rescue operation has been launched to provide immediate relief to the victims.

4 killed, one missing after cloudburst hits Ramban district

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Ramban, Arun Gupta, said, "Four bodies have been recovered, while another one is missing. We are trying to trace them. The sudden cloudburst triggered flash floods in the Natna area, causing damage to a house and a school besides disrupting normal life in the area."

He further said that efforts are being made to provide immediate relief to the families of the victims.

Jammu and Kashmir weather update

According to the IMD, isolated heavy rainfall is likely to continue over Jammu and Kashmir from August 30 to September 2, while light to moderate rainfall is predicted in parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, and Uttarakhand during the next four days. The Regional Meteorological Centre has issued an orange alert for Ramban, Rajouri, Jammu, Reasi, Udhampur, Poonch, Kathua, and other districts, warning of very heavy rainfall for today. Similar alerts have been put in place for the upcoming days.

While the full extent of damage is still being assessed, initial reports indicate disruption to local life and possible casualties. Upon receiving information, Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Mohammad Alyas Khan, along with Senior Superintendent of Police Arun Gupta, immediately rushed to the site. The team was accompanied by personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Quick Response Team (QRT).

Union Minister Jitendra Singh also spoke to Ramban District Collector Mohammad Alyas Khan after the cloudburst and landslides in the Rajgarh area claimed four lives, with one person still missing.

In a post on X, Singh wrote, “Just now spoke to DC Ramban Mohammad Alyas Khan. A cloudburst in the Rajgarh area resulted in the unfortunate casualty of four persons. The fifth one is missing, and the search is going on. Meanwhile, there is no injured. Rescue operation is on. Every possible assistance being provided. I am in constant touch.”

At least 11 people, including seven of a family, died in two incidents of cloudburst and landslide triggered by heavy rains in remote villages of Reasi and Ramban districts.

(With inputs from wires)

