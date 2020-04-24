Ramazan 2020: Here are some popular delicacies to enjoy at sehri and iftar during holy month

The sacred month of Ramadan will begin on Saturday as the crescent moon was sighted in different parts of the country on Friday.

Fasting started in the coastal districts of Karnataka and Kerala after the sighting of the crescent moon on Thursday.

Ramzan (also spelt as Ramadan) is the ninth and the most sacred month in the Islamic calendar during which Muslims observe fast from dawn to dusk. The fast begins before the sunrise with a small meal called sehri and is broken with an evening feast called Iftar.

Amid nationwide lockdown over coronavirus, the government and religious leaders have appealed Muslims to follow social distancing guidelines and do not gather for prayers or evening feast.

In Delhi, Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid, Syed Ahmed Bukhari appealed Muslims to ensure that there are not more than three people in a room while offering prayers with the family.

There are fixed timings of sehri and iftar for each day. Sehri timing means that the meal has to be finished before the given time and iftar timing is for breaking the fast.

Here are the list of sehri and iftar dishes that one can delve into during the holy month of Ramzan:

1. Kabuli Pulao- It is a delicacy that involves rice cooked with chickpeas.

2. Faalsa Sherbet- A refreshing health drink to break the fast.

3. Dum Biryani- Mutton pieces are marinated and cooked in basmati rice with delicious spices.

4. Haleem- a rich mutton stew slow-cooked with lentils, broken wheat and spices.

5. Mutton Bhuna Gosht- This mouth-watering dish is cooked with raw papaya pasted along with the flavourful aromatics.

6. Kheema Samosa- The crispy samosas have minced meat inside which is a must during the auspicious month.

7. Rooh Afza- It is a common sharbat prepared during Ramzan. It includes herbs, fruits, veggies, flowers, and roots. People drink it for the distinct flavours and the cooling effect the drink has.

8. Shahi Tukda: This is a dessert which is a traditional iftar menu.

9. Chicken Shammi Kebab- Juicy mutton pieces are mixed with channa dal and various other spices to prepare this dish.

10. Lahori Special Gajrella from Gawal Mandi- A carrot-based dessert rich with milk, khoya, rice and nuts.