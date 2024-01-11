Headlines

'Ramayan is a bridge across geographies': Indian envoy to US at Washington event

The top diplomat added the epic also gives insight into the significance of dialogue and having a measured and strategic approach for working with partner countries.

ANI

Updated: Jan 11, 2024, 06:17 AM IST

article-main
Photo: ANI
The Indian envoy to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, on Wednesday said Ramayan is a bridge across geographies and teaches people about the complexities of human relationships and the eternal struggle between good and evil.

Speaking at an event at the US Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, titled 'Ramayana across Asia and Beyond', the Indian envoy said, "Ramayan and its shared heritage across the Indo-Pacific. The lessons and tales from Ramayan are passed down from generations, and it is hard to say exactly when one learns them. It's as if one was born with them. The epic gives insights into the complexities of human relationships, governance and spirituality, dharma or duty, justice, sacrifice, loyalty, and the eternal struggle between good and evil. The Ramayan has something to teach us about each of these themes, among many other things."

"The Ramayan is also a bridge across geographies. Stories from the epic are well known in many countries across Indo Pacific, from Cambodia to Indonesia, from Thailand to Laos. The epic has been reimagined, retold, included in the artistic, literary, and religious traditions of various societies incorporating their unique cultural nuances. I have been personally witness to this influence of Ramayan across boundaries," Ambassador Sandhu added.

The top diplomat added the epic also gives insight into the significance of dialogue and having a measured and strategic approach for working with partner countries.

"The epic speaks to something fundamental, our shared humanity, and reminds us that despite our diverse backgrounds, we share a common need for ethical principles. It has something to teach us all, to householders, to families, to policymakers, and of course to diplomats as well. If we look deeper into the epic, we can see the elements such as importance of dialogue, of having a measured and strategic approach, and of working with dependable and likeminded partners," Ambassador Sandhu added.

The event assumes significance as it was organised amid the ongoing countdown to the opening of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in the ancient temple town.

Apart from political leaders and dignitaries from all walks of life, invitations have also been extended to seers across orders for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22.

According to temple officials, the ceremony will be held over a span of seven days starting January 16. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahotsav. Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, holds great spiritual, historical, and cultural significance for the people of India. 

