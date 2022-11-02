Ramayana actor who played Luv arrested over Instagram reels, know why

Photo: Twitter/ @mohsinshaikh

The actor who played Luv in the famous Ramayana TV series has been arrested on November 1 for making a reel that he shared on social media. Recently a Twitter user Mohsin shaikh shared a video of Surendra Patil and in the video, Patil is seen sitting on his friend's shoulders while waving a gun in his hand.

Mohsin shared the video tagging the Maharashtra DGP and Thane police. After the video came to the police's notice, they immediately took Patil into custody.

#Dombivli Residence Surendra patil have also made @instagram video reels by sitting on Respected #Police Officer chair disrespecting the Government official Place ,pls investigate & take action @ThaneCityPolice @DGPMaharashtra pic.twitter.com/JqxEiCj8kj — Mohsin shaikh (@mohsinofficail) October 31, 2022

As per the reports, a few days before this, Surendra was asked to report at the Manpada police station regarding some investigation related to a case. There he clicked a photo while sitting in a senior police personnel's chair at the Manpada police station. The Ramayan actor is active on Instagram and keeps sharing various reels, most of them involving either guns or he is seen showing off money.

After these videos and photos came to light, Surendra Patil has been charged under IPC 336, 170, 500 and Section 30 of the Arms Act. Apart from this, there are seven different complaints are filed against the builder in different police stations.