Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Ramayana actor who played Luv arrested over Instagram reels, know why

Actor who played Luv in Ramayana has been arrested.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 02, 2022, 11:55 PM IST

Ramayana actor who played Luv arrested over Instagram reels, know why
Photo: Twitter/ @mohsinshaikh

The actor who played Luv in the famous Ramayana TV series has been arrested on November 1 for making a reel that he shared on social media. Recently a Twitter user Mohsin shaikh shared a video of Surendra Patil and in the video, Patil is seen sitting on his friend's shoulders while waving a gun in his hand. 

Mohsin shared the video tagging the Maharashtra DGP and Thane police. After the video came to the police's notice, they immediately took Patil into custody. 

As per the reports, a few days before this, Surendra was asked to report at the Manpada police station regarding some investigation related to a case. There he clicked a photo while sitting in a senior police personnel's chair at the Manpada police station. The Ramayan actor is active on Instagram and keeps sharing various reels, most of them involving either guns or he is seen showing off money. 

Read: Chhattisgarh: Occultist stabs man to death with hot trident to 'drive out evil spirit'

After these videos and photos came to light, Surendra Patil has been charged under IPC 336, 170, 500 and Section 30 of the Arms Act. Apart from this, there are seven different complaints are filed against the builder in different police stations. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
From Rashid Khan to Yuzvendra Chahal, here's look at spinners who can prove to be game changers in the ICC T20I CWC 2022
Streaming this week: Cuttputlli, Rings of Power, Vikrant Rona, binge-watch movies, series for this weekend
Bigg Boss 16: Meet Chhoti Sardaarni star Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia who's all set to enter Salman Khan's show
PCOS Awareness Month 2022: 5 facts about Polycystic Ovary Syndrome
Amid V and BLACKPINK's Jennie relationship rumours, a look at BTS' Jimin, Jungkook, RM, Suga's dating news
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Optical Illusion: Spot the leopard hiding in the bushes within 7 seconds
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.