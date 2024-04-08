Ramanathapuram Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

The Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency has 1,455,988 voters and encompasses six assembly seats: Paramakudi (reserved), Tiruvadanai, Ramanathapuram, Mudukulathur, Aranthangi, and Tiruchuli.

Ramanathapuram, also known as Ramnad, is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu. The constituency is a general seat. The state consists of 29 parliamentary seats. Ramanathapuram has 6 Assembly segments including Aranthangi, Tiruchuli, Paramakudi, Tiruvadanai, Ramanathapuram, and Mudhukulathur.

Ramanathapuram has 1455988 voters. In the 2019 election, Kani K Nawas of the Indian Union Muslim League won with 469,943 votes, followed by BJPs Nainar Nagendran with 342,821 votes, and independent candidate VDN Anand with 141,806 votes. In 2014, AIADMK's A Anwar Raja won the seat with 405,945 votes, followed by DMKs S Mohammed Jaleel with 286,621 votes.

Former CM O Panneerselvam to contend against MP and IUML candidate K Navas Kani and AIADMK's P Jeyaperumal. The constituency is witnessing an intriguing scenario where five candidates share the same name: O Pannerselvam (OPS).

Ochappan Pannerselvam, Oyya Thevar Pannerselvam, Ocha Thevar Panneerselvam, and Oyyaram Panneerselvam are independent candidates with identical names to the former CM.