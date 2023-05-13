Ramanagara election 2023 results live updates: Nikhil Kumaraswamy trails, HA Iqbal Hussain in lead

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 13, 2023, 11:33 AM IST

Nikhil Kumaraswamy, HA Iqbal Hussain (File Photo)

Counting for 224 seats in Karnataka is underway. JD(S) leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy is a key candidate for the Ramanagaram Assembly seat.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy of the Janata Dal (Secular) is running against Goutham Gowda of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Iqbal Hussain HA of the Indian National Congress in this constituency.

In 2018, HD Kumaraswamy of the JD (S) won the seat by defeating INC candidate Iqbal Hussain HA.

In the district, Nikhil Kumaraswamy is down by more than 12,000 votes. Iqbal Hussain HA of the INC is currently in the lead for this seat.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy- About

Nikhil Kumaraswamy is the grandson of former Indian Prime Minister H. D. Deve Gowda and the son of former Karnataka Chief Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy.