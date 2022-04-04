Ramadan Mubarak: Ramzan greetings, WhatsApp messages, wishes and quotes for friends, family

Ramadan Mubarak: WhatsApp messages, wishes, and greetings to share with your friends and family this Ramadan:

Muslims across the world are celebrating the holy month of Ramadan with dawn-to-dusk fasting. The Islamic holy month of Ramadan started on the eve of April 2 and will end on the eve of May 2, 2022. In Ramadan (also spelt as Ramzan), Muslims fast from dusk to dawn. Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam. The fast begins before the sunrise with a small meal called sehri and is broken with an evening feast called Iftar.

The month of Ramadan, the ninth in the Islamic calendar which follows the lunar cycle, has special significance in the religion as it is believed the Holy Quran was sent down to earth in the month and was revealed to Prophet Mohammad in parts.

The holy Ramadan signifies fasting, charity and spirituality for the Muslim community.

While five-times a day prayers are compulsory for Muslims throughout the year, the month has special Taraweeh prayers which are offered in groups. This year, the light of social distancing norms and nationwide lockdown over coronavirus, Muslims have been advised not to gather for prayers and feast.

There are fixed timings of sehri and iftar for each day. Sehri timing means that the meal has to be finished before the given time and iftar timing is for breaking the fast.

WhatsApp messages, wishes, and greetings to share with your friends and family this Ramadan:

1. In the month of Ramadan, I'm wishing you 4 weeks of blessings, 30 days of clemency, and 720 hours of enlightenment. Ramadan Mubarak!

2. Welcome the month of Ramadan with the heart filled with peace, harmony and joy. May the divine blessings of Allah protect and guide you.

3. After Eid-ul-fitr, may you find the utmost source of bliss and gaiety. Enjoy every purifying moment of Ramadan! Be blessed!

4. As the auspicious month of Ramadan starts, may the crescent-shaped moon brighten your path toward enlightenment and may Allah bless you with peace and grace. Wishing you a Happy Ramadan!

5. Your sincere prayers, your devotion, your faith in Allah, will make you a better human to serve this society with wisdom and truth. I am praying that happiness will find you as you are walking down the street. Happy Ramadan!

6. May Allah accept your good deeds, forgive your transgressions and sins, and ease the suffering of all people around the globe. Ramadan Mubarak!

7. Walk humbly, Talk politely, Dress neatly, Treat kindly, Pray attentively, Donate generously. May Allah bless and protect you! May this holy month of Ramadan chase away the depression and misery that is getting the best out of you.

8. May Allah always guide you all throughout your journey in life. I wish this Ramadan will infuse you with courage that will help you be triumphant over the adversities of life. Happy Ramadan!

9. Allah's blessings will always be on us. Celebrate and enjoy as once again, we will be given a chance to repent and ask for forgiveness for our sins and be forgiven. Ramadan Mubarak!

10. That time of the year has come. A month to repent from our wrong-doings and sin. May all of us find peace on this Ramadan. As you fast and offer prayers to Allah, may you find your peace and happiness. Have a peaceful and happy Ramadan!