Ramadan Mubarak 2022: Wishes, quotes and WhatsApp greetings

Muslims across the world are celebrating the holy month of Ramadan with dawn-to-dusk fasting. Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam. The fast begins before the sunrise with a small meal called sehri and is broken with an evening feast called Iftar.

The month of Ramadan, the ninth in the Islamic calendar which follows the lunar cycle, has special significance in the religion as it is believed the Holy Quran was sent down to earth in the month and was revealed to Prophet Mohammad in parts.

The holy Ramadan signifies fasting, charity and spirituality for the Muslim community.

If you're away from your loved ones, send them these touching Ramadan wishes.

Here are some Ramadan quotes, wishes, greetings and WhatsApp messages to share with your friends and family:



1. May Allah’s immaculate grace and exceptional wisdom conquer your life as you celebrate this holy month of Ramadan.

2. In the month of Ramadan, I'm wishing you 4 weeks of blessings, 30 days of clemency, and 720 hours of enlightenment. Ramadan Mubarak!

3. Welcome the month of Ramadan with a heart filled with peace, harmony and joy. May the divine blessings of Allah protect and guide you

4. I am praying for your health, wealth and happiness. Ramadan Mubarak.

5. As the auspicious month of Ramadan starts, may the crescent-shaped moon brighten your path toward enlightenment and may Allah bless you with peace and grace. Wishing you a Happy Ramadan!

6. Your sincere prayers, your devotion, your faith in Allah, will make you a better human to serve this society with wisdom and truth. I am praying that happiness will find you as you are walking down the street. Happy Ramadan!

7. May Allah accept your good deeds, forgive your transgressions and sins, and ease the suffering of all people around the globe. Ramadan Mubarak!

8. Walk humbly, Talk politely, Dress neatly, Treat kindly, Pray attentively, Donate generously. May Allah bless and protect you! May this holy month of Ramadan chase away the depression and misery that is getting the best out of you.

9. May Allah always guide you all throughout your journey in life. I wish this Ramadan will infuse you with courage that will help you be triumphant over the adversities of life. Happy Ramadan!

10. Ramadan Mubarak! May each and every day of your life be blessed by Allah and may you find happiness in each and every moment.