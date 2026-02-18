After Satyajit Ray, Aamir Khan, this filmmaker is third Indian to become main competition jury at Berlin International Film Festival
Market Volatility Ahead: Punjab Based Astrologer Vineet Garg Urges Caution as Financials, Nifty & Nifty bank might get downfall of 10%
Meet Rini Sampath, who was born in India's Tamil Nadu, migrated to US at 7, enters Washington DC Mayoral race; check her qualifications, profession
IND vs NED: Abhishek Sharma's lean patch continues, falls for third straight duck in T20 World Cup 2026
Who is Harmanpreet Singh? Indian Sikh nurse brutally thrashed, racially abused, called 'Indian dog' in Australia's Melbourne
Ramadan 2026: When will Ramadan 2026 Moon be sighted in Indian cities? Check crescent moon sighting in Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai
Love Insurance Kompany: Krithi Shetty, Pradeep Ranganathan's love story brings back Anirudh Ravichander's classic Enakena Yaarum Illaye
O'Romeo OTT release: Shahid Kapoor, Vishal Bhardwaj film to premiere on this streaming platform after its theatrical run
T20 World Cup 2026: Sahibzada Farhan, Usman Tariq shine as Pakistan enter Super 8 with 102-run win over Namibia
Who is Bihar IAS Nilesh Ramchandra Deore? Why his chartered flight with family sparks controversy?
INDIA
The holy month of Muslims, Ramadan is the ninth month of Islamic lunar calendar (Hijri). The crescent moon that marks the beginning of Ramadan appeared on Tuesday, February 17, around 6:20 PM local time in Gulf countries such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Check Indian citywise moon sighting here.
The holy month of Muslims, Ramadan is the ninth month of Islamic lunar calendar (Hijri). Ramdan begin on February 17/18, and is set to conclude on March 19. Eid al-Fitr is expected on March 20 or 21, 2026. The crescent moon that marks the beginning of Ramadan appeared on Tuesday, February 17, around 6:20 PM local time in Gulf countries such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE. In India, it is visible on Wednesday, February 18, between 6:15 PM and 6:45 PM.